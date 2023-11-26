If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and share this newsletter with your friends. It means the world!

I can’t believe it’s almost been three years (three!) since I launched Impersonal Foul. I started this newsletter because I was always fascinated by the intersection of sports and pop culture and didn’t feel like there was an outlet for the silly nonsense I shared in the group chat.

If you’ve been around since day one, you know that my first newsletter was dedicated to Larsa Pippen dating Malik Beasley—and I basically haven’t stopped talking about her (and other nonsense) since.

As you probably know, Pippen moved on from Beasley and is now dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus….I’ll save that for another newsletter.

So! Much! Can! Happen! In! Three! Years!

I’ve had such a blast covering pointless sports gossip across leagues. From the Blind Side scandal to the Coleen Rooney Instagram Story scandal heard round the world, the headlines have kept on coming.

I’ve also loved covering viral moments off the court, like learning that the creator of @ArtButMakeItSports has thousands of images of art in a folder. I also spoke with the Twitter user who wrote the viral Dell Curry thread. Oh, and who could forget when I chatted with the college student who was at the restaurant in Kansas City where Taylor Swift paid for their dinner?

Some of my favorite newsletters have focused on everything that goes on behind the scenes in the business of professional sports. While I am fascinated by the record-breaking contract negotiations, that’s not what I’m talking about.



I’m talking about my interviews with the graphic designer who makes sports graphics for Bleacher Report. I also loved chatting with the fashion stylist about what it’s like putting together looks for athletes to get their tunnel shot moment.

I’ve also loved collaborating with friends on Substack.

and I broke down the controversial

in Qatar. Boston native and comedian

answered all of my

during last year’s NBA playoffs.

After getting tons of emails and DMs from readers who wanted even more pointless sports gossip, I’ve got some exciting news to share…Impersonal Foul is going paid!

While I’ll always send out a free edition of the newsletter every week, I’m launching a paid version for readers who want to go in-depth on off-the-court drama. The paid subscription will be priced at $8/month or $80/year.

You can also give the gift of pointless sports gossip this holiday season, because who doesn’t love more Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce updates?!

How It Works

In addition to the standard weekly gossip sesh in your inbox, paying subscribers will also receive a second newsletter every week. This newsletter may consist of an interview with an NFL expert, a deep dive into a trending sports gossip subject, or a conversation with a photographer for the NBA.

Paying subscribers will also gain access to a private Substack chat, where we can share immediate updates on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship…and other things *of course*.

Next year, I’ll also be launching merch! Paying subscribers will get first access to merch drops before they go on sale to the public.

What All Stars Will Receive

This tier is for the all-stars. Those sports gossip big shots who want to go all in on Impersonal Foul. By signing up for the all-star tier, you’ll get everything that a paying subscriber receives, along with a huge thank you from me for supporting the work that I’m doing.

The first paid newsletter drops on December 1st, where I’ll be chatting with senior NBA writer for The Ringer (and legend) Howard Beck about the in-season tournament.

Trust me: You won’t want to miss our convo.

Other Ways To Support Impersonal Foul

Sharing my newsletter with friends and family is one of the best ways to support my work. I’ve also launched referrals to help bring even more sports gossip enthusiasts into the fold.

Sharing is easy: You’ll get credit for new subscribers when you use the “Refer a Friend” button below or share any newsletter URL in the future.

You’ll get some fun rewards! As a thank you for spreading the word about Impersonal Foul, you’ll earn some pretty snazzy rewards:

3 referrals = 1 month comp 5 referrals = 3 months comp 25 referrals = 6 months comp

For more info on how referrals work, check out Substack’s super handy FAQs here.

I’ve had such a blast writing this newsletter over the past few years, and I’m excited to take Impersonal Foul to the next level.

I started writing this because I felt like there wasn’t sports coverage that spoke to what I was interested in. This is a home for sports fans who also read The Cut religiously, watch Bravo, and bought Glossier Boy Brow when it debuted.

This newsletter is geared towards sports gossip and culture enthusiasts who don’t want to watch a half-hour program, where sports analysts yell stats at each other like it’s a competition to see who can shout the loudest.

This is for my Larsa Pippen stans. My LeBron James “Smiling through it all” meme lovers. And of course my “I’m Here For The Halftime Show” spectators.

Your DMs, emails, likes, shares, comments, and subscriptions truly mean the world and I can’t wait to bring even more Impersonal Foul to your inboxes very soon.

