This NBA off-season might’ve been focused on whether Kevin Durant was going to subtweet his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, but all I can focus on are those NBA weddings and outfits athletes post on Instagram.

I’ve always been fascinated by the tunnel fits, where some of the biggest names across the four major sports (But really the NBA and the NFL let’s be honest here) put on a runway show before tip off.

While I would love to write an entire newsletter dedicated to Kyle Kuzma’s pink sweater, I will save your inboxes and instead turn to an expert.

kuz A post shared by Kyle Kuzma ( @kuz )

Marisa Ripepi is a stylist and personal shopper for some of the hottest athletes. I came across Ripepi’s work on TikTok. Ripepi’s account gives you an insider access to what it’s *actually* like styling athletes.

@marisaripepi#wardrobestylist #personalshopper #styling Tiktok failed to load.



From overnighting a look to putting together a fit that an athlete can wear on the road from the arena to the club (I’m looking at you James Harden), Ripepi very kindly answered all of my questions about what it’s actually like to be a stylist for athletes below.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Can you tell me a little bit about your background and what led you to become a stylist and personal shopper?

I’ve wanted to be a stylist as long as I could remember, but I wanted to work for women and do red carpets…I had absolutely no interest in men’s fashion and didn’t even think about it actually.

marisastyled A post shared by @marisastyled

I got an internship with a celebrity stylist in Los Angeles and he was styling all women. Being on that internship taught me everything that I needed to know and made me realize that I want to be a stylist and work for myself.



When I got back from my internship, I was trying to figure out what I’m gonna do now, because I was finishing my last year of college online and I was already friends with some athletes and I reached out to them and asked if I could style them for free and that’s literally how I grew.

marisaripepi A post shared by Marisa Ripepi ( @marisaripepi )

What’s the main difference between your work as a personal shopper vs. stylist?

There’s literally no difference. It’s honestly the same thing. The only difference is either getting them full head-to-toe looks or just getting them certain pieces to add to their wardrobe.

marisastyled A post shared by @marisastyled

When did you start working with athletes?

I’ve been working with athletes for two years now. When I went solo, it was the first thing that I started doing. I also style women, but my main clientele is definitely athletes. That’s really all I post, because it’s really hard to get content from everyone that I style.

Can you tell me about your big break?

I can’t think of one exact moment, but when NBA Fashion Fits tagged me was a really cool feeling. Also when people DM me and say that they saw my work and that they want me to do a look for them.

“I try to be my own person and have my own style for my clients, but all of my clients are so different.”

What’s the hardest part about styling athletes? I imagine finding clothes that are literally long enough (on NBA players at least) could be quite the challenge.

The hardest part of styling athletes is everything. They are the most difficult people to work with and it’s definitely a challenge. I feel like a lot of people think that it would be super fun and really cool. Don’t get me wrong it is, but it’s also very hard at the same time.



I think working with anyone who has a lot of money is hard to work for, because they expect everything to be perfect. Yes, this is my job and I want everything to be perfect, but there are bumps that go along the way and some things I am not in control of—like shipping and when things get there.



For example, if something is late or there’s a delay that’s not my fault and I have no control over it, but all of that gets blamed on to me. For clothes fitting them it’s actually not as hard as people would think, because I’m educated with tons of brands, so I know the brands that are known for having longer inseams and that are able to fit people who are really tall.

When you’re starting to work with a new athlete, do you have conversations with them about their personal style and how they prefer to dress for those pre-game fit moments?

Yes! When I start working with someone new we will hop on a phone call and talk about what they’re expecting, brands that they usually wear, things they don’t wear, etc. I have a portfolio for all of my clients and all of that information will be in that folder, so I don’t have to ask them all the time. I will have all the information all organized already.



I’m really good at looking at someone and knowing what they are going to want. Being a stylist, it’s all about improving their style and that’s something we definitely do, but in the beginning, you want to make sure that they’re feeling comfortable still with what they are wearing.

marisastyled A post shared by @marisastyled

Have Instagram accounts like League Fits influenced the types of clothes you pick out for your clients?

I mean not really. I do like looking at that page, but that account only really posts a couple players and it’s all the really famous players. I like to look at everyone’s style, so I will go on the team’s Instagram page and see what they post for the tunnel looks.



I do it kinda to keep on-trend and see what’s in style, but at the same time what people are wearing, because I don’t wanna put someone in a sweater who plays basketball in the same exact sweater that was already worn by another basketball player.

leaguefits A post shared by LeagueFits ( @leaguefits )

I try to be my own person and have my own style for my clients, but all of my clients are so different, so it’s not like I’m going to put everyone in very similar things.

What’s the most difficult part about your job?

There are a lot of difficult things about my job, but for what I can at least say to put out to the public is a lot of people think that it’s all fun. A lot of people want to do my job just to be closer to athletes and to work with them and to talk to them, but that is the total opposite.



It’s all professional work and I don’t think people understand that. My clients trust me with everything and that’s super important. I’m super blessed, but this is a job at the end of the day. I work 24/7—especially with the time change and depending on where my client is I can be up working on outfits ordering stuff at 3 AM.



My client can also text me and tell me that they need an outfit overnight shipped to me the next day and say I have plans that one day, I have to drop everything and do that because this is my job.

When styling athletes, do you style them differently for home games vs away games?

No, it all depends on the person. Some people—when they are away—will go out after, so they want a look that they’re able to wear to dinner or to go to the club. I think it’s all a personal preference and who the client is.

What are the logistics like of getting clothes to athletes on the road? Or do they have everything prepped in advance of away games/traveling?

It depends on the client and how organized they are everyone is different. Some people will book me months in advance and we will have everything organized and they will have all their looks put together from what they are playing for games. Some athletes will reach out to me and want some looks for that same week for that game.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

I can work from anywhere and I have flexibility. Honestly, I love everything about my job. I love men’s fashion now. I’m so into streetwear and especially athletes fashion and how they can just pull off anything. It’s really mine blowing to me and so interesting. I love everything about it and I will never take it for granted.

Outside of your own clients, which athlete do you think has the best personal style?

Shai… period.

shai A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ( @shai )

Do you have any dream clients that you’d like to work with?

Omg yes. Shai obviously. Honestly, if he even asked me that would just be so disrespectful and I don’t even think I would say yes, because that’s how good he is. He is probably one of the only athletes I know that does not have a stylist. I would also love to work with Jalen Green, OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], Isaiah Simmons, Ja Morant.

What comes first: The sneakers or the outfit?

Honestly, it depends. Some of my clients will have shoes they they want me to put an outfit together with, but when I’m looking for a look if I see a really cool top, I’ll put it aside and then I will start from there. Or opposite, if I find really cool pants, so it really just depends.

Is there anything else that you’d like my readers to know about being a stylist for athletes?

I feel like a lot of people are always trying to be stylist for athletes. I get a lot of messages all the time that it’s their dream job. One thing I would say is don’t limit yourself. You saying that you want to style athletes is a very specific thing to say and a lot of people want to do it for not the right reasons.



I went into this wanting to style woman and it ended up just turning into athletes. Keep an open mind and you can go much farther with it.

