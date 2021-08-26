If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

On Monday, news broke that Steph (and Seth) Curry’s mother, Sonya, has filed for divorce.

After more than 30 years of marriage Sonya wants to call it quits with Dell. They were college sweethearts at Virginia Tech where Dell played basketball and Sonya played volleyball. As the story goes, Sonya was allegedly visiting the campus when she was being recruited by the school and locked eyes with Dell.

They married in 1988 and had three children together. On the surface, it seems like their divorce was a run of the mill, “We just don’t love each other anymore” situation—until TMZ got on the case.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Dell alleged that Sonya had an extramarital affair with former 1988 6th-round (lmao) NFL draft pick, Steven Johnson.

Johnson only played one season for the New England Patriots, starting in just three games. In case you wanted to know.

Dell says Sonya, “…began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him."

He believes that Sonya shouldn’t be entitled to any alimony because she allegedly is living with Johnson in Tennessee. Yee-haw, y’all!

Sonya has responded saying that she isn’t living with Johnson in Tennessee and began her relationship with him after she and Dell agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

Things get even messier, because Sonya claims that Dell also was unfaithful and cheated with “multiple women”—and that friends and close family knew about it.

The Twitter Thread

This newsletter isn’t really about Dell and Sonya. This newsletter is about the sports version of Zola’s Twitter thread, written by a man who is simply reacting to the news that the parents of two NBA stars are getting divorced.

Enter: @solomonmissouri.

When news broke about Sonya and Dell’s divorce, a man who lists himself as a “Dragon Slayer” in his bio reacted with a simple, one-word answer: “Bud...”

He didn’t stop here. What unfolded was a series of 32 tweets that will go down in history right alongside Cher’s weirdly spaced tweets and Dionne Warwick’s “advice”.

How it started.

He gave a general warning to Dell and Sonya about not being “out here”, which transformed into something more. Because being “out here” was different the last time they were “out here”.

He warns about Dell starting to talk about “these females.” He’s not wrong. Oh, and you can’t forget about those damn milk crates!!! I don’t need to see the parents who created Steph Curry fall off milk crates.

Just love the wife of your youth, Dell!

Things take a turn here. I don’t think Dell will be dating someone who eats charcoal ice cream, but lord help him (and his teeth) if he does.

Learn to like it, the Dragon Slayer says!

A 22-year-old with three other roommates sounds like a house with a dirty floor to me. Also: Go! Listen! To! Lemonade!

Dell’s cholesterol can’t handle the TikTok dances.

Who wants to be the subject of a group chat? Well, Dell probably is.

Now here’s where basic math comes in. I would actually add in a percentage for anxiety to this ratio.

I would like to see a video fo Dell surrounded by rose quartz.

Mr. Missouri ends his pep-talk with a word of advice for Mr. Curry: Stay home. Don’t do this. Go to marriage counseling. Listen to Esther Perel. Start a reality show.

I certainly had more questions, so I reached out to the thread’s creator for comment. He graciously answered all of my pointless questions.

I hope he’s out there, slaying dragons, taking care of his plants, and writing tweets to be saved in drafts until the next divorce news breaks on TMZ.

The Interview

What began as a harmless interview with thread creator, Solomon Missouri, transformed into a conversation that puts Super Soul Sunday to shame. Missouri just wants Dell and Sonya to find peace—and fall back in love, y’all. This is a conversation about love, happiness, and that 60% crab leg/30% iced coffee/and 10% vape pen ratio.

Oh, and the biggest plot twist answer of all time is in my final question.

What was your first reaction to the divorce news?

30 years is an incredible investment of time and love to walk away from. I feel awful for them.

When you tweeted “Bud…” did you know you would keep tweeting?

When I tweeted bud, it was mission time. I was on assignment. I knew I was going to unload from jump.

What was your first reaction to the thread going viral?

Going viral is...meh. I hope someone considers cultivating deeper love with their partners. I hope someone considers cultivating deeper love of self. I don’t believe we can be good partners to others until we cultivate deep and abiding love of self.

I’d like to talk about some of my favorite tweets from this thread. Why would Dell not want to be “out here”? I personally am not “out here” anymore either, so I can’t imagine, but was there anything specific you felt would be too much for him? Like just stay married to your college sweetheart!

Yeah Dell hasn’t been out here in a minute and the entire landscape of dating has shifted in the last 30 years. If you can forgive, grow, and get back to love I suggest you do so.

“I was on assignment. I knew I was going to unload from jump.”

You talk about how many people “start a podcast and talk about plate fixing.” If Dell had a podcast girlfriend, what do you think the podcast would be about?

Her podcast would be named "Glucose guardian" about attracting old daddies.

I also feel like Dell would try and learn TikTok dances. Which one do you think would be the first he would learn?

Vibe.

How did you come up with the incredible, “You gonna be chasing Cialis with Red Bull”. It’s an iconic tweet.

As we get older men seem to ignore that our bodies change. You get out here if you want to...these people will wear you out...and they don’t sleep.

Where do you think Dell would go on vacation besides Tulum post-divorce? I feel like he would go to the Amalfi Coast.

If Dell is not careful they gonna have him in Dubai.

I need to talk about the 60% crab leg/30% iced coffee/and 10% vape pen ratio. How did you come up with that?

Yeah that one is a simple aggregation of emo girls forgetting to eat, hitting vape pens before work, and eating crab claws into extinction.

Do you think they will really follow through with the divorce?

I hope not. I hope they heal. I hope they get back to love. Life is too short to live without love.

I have to ask: Are you a Warriors fan?

I don’t watch sportsball....lol.

