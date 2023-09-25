If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

There’s the Super Bowl, and then there’s Taylor Swift showing up to a random regular season NFL game.

That’s exactly what happened last night when Swift went on a date that you truly cannot write.

As I am sure you’re aware by now, Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, because she’s seeing the Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce.

I’ve already sent out one unhinged newsletter on the subject (which you can read here), but *so* much has happened since I hit send.

We have reporters tweeting about the news like a contract extension. The NFL trying to convince Gen Z to watch games by tweeting on at least 5 separate occasions about the Swift spotting. Oh, and we even have the Chiefs coach (joking?) that he set Kelce and Swift up?

We also learned that after the game, Swift and Kelce rode off in a literal getaway car.

Allegedly, Kelce bought out a restaurant for him, Swift, and his teammates to dine after the game.

According to Page Six, it appears that people dining in the restaurant had their meal paid for by Swift in order to empty out the restaurant before they arrived.

As I was scrolling TikTok last night, I came across a video from University of Kansas student, Ethan Lestrud, who was at *the* restaurant last night where it all went down.

According to Lestrud, he and his friends booked the reservation to celebrate their friend’s 22nd birthday. You! Can’t! Make! This! Stuff! Up!

55 minutes into the meal, they were asked to leave—and were told that their bill was being footed by Ms. Swift herself.

I reached out to Lestrud, who answered my burning questions about the experience below.

I feel like we’re going to get another Swift spotting at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Monday. Possibly with Sophie Turner?? *And* Gigi Hadid?! I will combust!!!

Anyway, enjoy the interview, and be sure to subscribe. It’s free!

An Interview With Someone At The Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce Restaurant Buyout Last Night

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Be sure to follow Ethan on Instagram here and TikTok here.

What are you studying in school?

I’m a pre-PA [Physician’s Assistant] and human biology major at KU [University of Kansas].



To dig into the fun news of last night, is it true that Taylor Swift paid for your friend’s birthday dinner that you attended? Can you briefly share how that happened?

We had this reservation for about a month at 7 pm and two days before, they asked us to be out by eight, and we were kind of bummed. They said last call for food and drinks at 7:45 pm and came around with our food and boxes at 7:55 pm and said it was a hard close, and we had to get out right then and never got our drinks even though they got charged to our bill.



They offered us a gift card, but we were kinda confused. Then all the sudden the manager comes over and told us how our bill was covered and we needed to get out.

As we were upstairs, that’s when we found out Taylor [Swift] was coming from some of the staff. Then we went to the restaurant downstairs, and that’s when we found out it was Taylor who paid it off.



What was your initial reaction?

Our initial reaction was kinda confused and bummed because we had these reservations for a while and wanted to celebrate our friend’s 22nd birthday. But then got excited about the possibility of seeing Taylor.

In your viral TikTok, you and your friends are in a limo (I assume for your friend’s birthday). Was that after dinner?

The limo was after dinner.

I must know: Did you spot Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

We sadly did not spot Taylor or Travis [Kelce], but believe we saw their entrance with a bunch of blacked-out cars pulling by the restaurant we were at. There was an absurd amount of security.



What’s your favorite Taylor Swift song?

I would say my favorite song after last night has to be 22, because it was my best friend’s 22nd birthday!

