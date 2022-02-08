Glossier walked so ESPN could run.

Glossier founder, Emily Weiss, might have invented the “Millennial Pink I’m Not Wearing Any Makeup” Instagram aesthetic, but sports media invented the “Here Is A Bold Font Over A Photoshopped Jersey” Instagram aesthetic.

If the design teams at The Daily Mail, TMZ, and CNN had a baby, it would be the Sports Media Graphic Design Industrial Complex.

I’m fascinated by the jersey photoshops, the bold san serif fonts, and the retirement illustrations where Some Man is looking off into the distance in his jersey for that team he played for for a long time.

I’m looking at you, Tom Brady.

To get a better understanding of the process that goes into sports media graphic design, I reached out to Hiroki Okura, a Brand Designer at Bleacher Report based out of Atlanta.

Go Dawgs. Go Falcons. Go Trae Young.

You know what I mean.

Not only did Okura answer all of my nonsense questions, but he also gave us insight into the process of making those iconic jersey photoshops that seem to go live 10 seconds after a trade is announced.

Enjoy this nonsense and be sure to follow Okura on Instagram if that’s your jam.

First off, can you share how you landed the role as a Brand Designer at Bleacher Report?

I have no real proof that these are the reasons why I got hired. But I’ll explain anyway. I had just graduated from Georgia State University...in the year 2020. Crazy. Last couple of months were brutal. I was already working as a graphic designer at my school and I knew I had to move on.



It was always in the back of my head to work at Turner/WarnerMedia, seeing all the NBA halftime graphics; the way they meshed graphic design and athletes made the whole vibe feel like a superhero graphic.



It was the digital version of ‘a kid at a comic book store’. I applied to almost every creative position I could find. I’m talking graphic designer, set designer, lighting assistant, you name it. I knew if I got my foot in the door my ambitions would do the rest (it’s how I got my job at GSU). COVID got worse and my hopes had begun to fade.



In the midst of it all, the one thing I did was keep applying and keep creating. Adding new design projects every week. Posting my designs on Instagram and Behance. I never heard back from any of the positions I applied for lol. But on one September morning, I was reached out to by [my current boss] Tim, and it’s been an incredible experience ever since. Thanks Tim.

How is designing content for sports media different than any other industry that you’ve worked in?

For one, if you’re a fan of the game, then it’s not just the work that excites you. It’s the story. The world of sports and how it has its own culture. It immediately puts it at a level unlike any other industry. You react to it. You talk about it. You watch it. You become a part of it.

I loved this graphic you made for NBA on TNT tied to the announcement that Draymond Green has joined as a contributor. Can you walk me through the process of making it? Are you working off of a template or did you create the design from scratch?

Well first of all thank you! That one was from scratch. For Draymond, he’s been on the show before. If you’ve ever watched Inside the NBA, they don't have a script. They all roast each other and talk about the game. It’s really a unique set of cast they have, and Draymond fits SO perfectly. I wanted to include the crew at bottom, as if they were shouting “Welcome, Draymond”. Once the concept is thought of it’s just a simple rule of thirds poster design made in Photoshop.

designsbyhiroki A post shared by HIROKI ( @designsbyhiroki

This collage you did is so good. Did you have creative control over the photos that were included?

The beauty of this industry is the collaboration between producers and designers. My friend Kevin [Castaneda] gathered the awesome photos and I just tried to make the photos connect to the story as much as possible!

designsbyhiroki A post shared by HIROKI ( @designsbyhiroki

One thing that has always fascinated me about sports media graphic design, is they always seem to stick with the same bold fonts like this one (especially for breaking news posts)—no matter the brand. Why do you think that is?

Bold san serif fonts. They’re just so pretty as a headline. You wouldn’t want to use Papyrus, would you?

espn A post shared by ESPN ( @espn

Have you ever made graphics like this? I feel like they are such a thing when players are about to retire. Why do you think they are so popular?

Nahh. That feels like something from the artist department. Where they'll get a concept and create some form of artwork (no texts involved usually). Matt [Sanoian] from B/R does a great job. It plays on the story aspect that revolves around the players, and seeing it in a visual is great for the fans.

espn A post shared by ESPN ( @espn

I need to talk about jersey photoshops. I feel like they are made SO fast after news breaks that a player like Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Lakers like this one and this Kyle Kuzma one. How are you able to make these so fast?! It’s truly magic how quickly I see them go live on social.

I wish I could do that haha. Yeah when you’re so used to seeing a player play for their team and a jersey swap shows up, it's trippy. We have a decent idea of which teams they're gonna trade to and make a bunch beforehand.

nbaonespn A post shared by NBA on ESPN ( @nbaonespn

I must ask, as a visual person....what are your thoughts on the All Star jerseys?...

I think they're simple. The texture is inspired by the NBA 75th diamond patterns so that's nice. I do think they leaned towards the safe side lol. The celebrity Converse ones are cool!

nbaonespn A post shared by NBA on ESPN ( @nbaonespn

What’s the piece of content that you’ve designed that you’re most proud of in the sports world?

For the Draymond [Green] graphic, I made a rendition where I scribbled words next to the crew. I thought it captured their vibe the most. You can check it out on my Instagram!

designsbyhiroki A post shared by HIROKI ( @designsbyhiroki

Is there anything else that you think my readers would want to know about your role or the type of content you make?

Using design to control the narrative is a fun and engaging way to move the conversation from one person to the next. They share it, people see it. Repeat. I love what I do. Next time you see a graphic that you like, comment something about it! Or comment on what you don't like. Move the conversation forward.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

DeuxMoi Sporty Spottings

Paging Hunter Harris!

Maybe Selena has moved on from Jimmy Butler…and is trying to date a Laker? A Net???

Glad Russell Westbrook is still enjoying his time with the Lakers…For now!

This sounds like a bit.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

This is incredible.

Um…Bronald???

My! Niche! Interests!

Don’t worry a Joe Burrow x Club Libby Lu style analysis is coming.

sportscenter A post shared by SportsCenter ( @sportscenter

