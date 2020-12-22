Larsa Pippen is dating Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Malik Beasley, who seems to have a lot going on right now. Malik’s wife, Montana Yao, was allegedly “blindsided” by the news.

She has since filed for divorce for obvious reasons.

Before digging into this relationship and how Larsa is connected to the Kardashians, it’s important to address the fact that Larsa (left) and Montana (right) are the same person.

Do not fight me on this.

The higher the ponytail, the closer to a six-figure FitTea deal?

Now back to the story.

Larsa is 46 and Malik is 24. I! Am! Not! Judging! They were first spotted together on November 23rd in Miami.

After the photos were released, Montana took to Instagram Stories to react to the news.

This is my 2021 New Year’s Resolution.

Before dating Malik, Larsa was married to NBA Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen, who we all know from The Last Dance as the player who did as much for the Chicago Bulls’ championship runs as Michael Jordan but for 1/80th of the salary.

They were together for 19 years until they separated in 2016. She was a basketball wife before you could even be a basketball wife. They have four kids together and one of their daughters was even on Dancing with the Stars Juniors.

You were today-years-old when you learned that was a thing, too. I’m sorry.

Allegedly, Scottie refutes the separation date and claims they actually separated in 2018.

Personally, I feel like Larsa is right and Scottie just wasn’t listening. He was probably reheating leftovers in the microwave or searching something on bing.com. I hope I’m not the only one who also feels like Scottie uses Bing. Does this matter? No. The world is on fire. Wear a mask.

Earlier this month, the other shoe dropped and Scottie formally filed for divorce.

If you aren’t familiar with Larsa’s work, let me fill you in. She’s been linked to Future. She starred in season one of The Real Housewives of Miami and proudly posed in this red dress that was very That Era with this iconic tagline.

She also owns a designer jewelry line, Larsa Marie. On her About section, she describes herself as “former NBA wife to Scottie Pippen,” because She! Is! Taking! Back! Her! Own! Narrative!

Outside of Daily Mail and Page Six headlines, you’re probably familiar with her “work” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Her connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family runs deep.

Recently, she made headlines for revealing that she once dated Tristan Thompson, which allegedly led to her being ex-communiKated from the Kardashian family.

I feel like you can sense the power dynamic in this friendship in this clip from KUWTK, where Kim refuses to dance with Larsa and Kourtney. The energy can be FELT let me tell you.

On top of that, she also said that Kanye West was “brainwashing” the Kardashian family. The Erewhon in Calabasas is shaking!!!

If these examples aren’t jogging your memory, look no further than the cameo she made on season 2 of Selling Sunset, where Chrishell Stause showed her a very Valley New Build with a walk-in closet that Larsa did not approve of.

It may seem like I’m focusing too heavily on Larsa and not on Malik’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Montana Yao. But, Montana seems to be doing just fine with the news of the divorce.

In fact, one week after filing for divorce, she posed for paps like everyone was watching. Good for her. Good for Larsa. Good for basketball.

Now, let’s see if everyone makes it to the All-Star break in one piece.

Montana Yao, doing fine.

Other Pointless Gossip

If you follow everyone’s favorite Instagram Story gossip source, Deuxmoi, then you’re probably familiar with this information already.

Rumors started circulating that our favorite Almost Mrs. Bieber, Selena Gomez, is dating the The Guy Who Put The Whole Team On His Back, Jimmy Butler. They reportedly hung out a “few times”, which could just mean they texted a bit and had one FaceTime date.

I don’t think Jimmy has followed Selena on her finsta if you know what I mean.

Me after hanging out with someone more than once.

Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a multiyear extension with the Lakers, worth a reported $40 million. I hope this means that he’s also signing a multiyear extension to his Abercrombie & Fitch #sponcon deal, because I too would like to gift someone special the iconic fragrance of Fierce.

kuz A post shared by Kyle Kuzma ( @kuz )

Zillow Listing Of The Week

All of the talk and drama has been about when James Harden will finally consciously uncouple with the Houston Rockets.

BuT wHeRe WiLl He Go?!

Well, I can tell you where he shouldn’t go is back to this insane $10 million mansion he purchased last year.

This chaotic fire place?! Time to leave Houston.

The darkest dining room I’ve ever seen?! Time to leave Houston.

These barstools that I can’t figure out how you sit on?! Time to leave Houston.

Other Sports Stuff

This tweet.

This play.

Congrats! You’ve read the first edition of Impersonal Foul.

Be sure to subscribe and catch me live-tweeting gossip during games on Twitter here and trying to get sponsored deals like Kuz here.

If email is your thing, you can send me a note to hello@impersonalfoul.com.