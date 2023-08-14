If the Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Earlier today, ESPN published a story that is geuinely so shocking, but sadly not surprising.

Does the name Michael Oher ring a bell? If not, what about the Oscar-winning film, The Blind Side? That based on a true story movie where Sandra Bullock has that blonde hair and bangs out of a 2006 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County?

The real story centers around Oher, who was adopted by a white family in Tennessee and overcame the odds to become a professional football player in the NFL.

Well, it turns out Oher’s adoption papers were Sandra Bull****.



And! He! Just! Discovered! That! Fact!

According to ESPN, Oher alleged that earlier this year, he discovered that he was never adopted and that his “adoptive” parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, tricked him into signing conservatorship paperwork just after he turned 18—not adoption paperwork:

"Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

The petition also alleges that the Tuohys used their power as conservators to land a deal that paid them and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning adaptation of Oher’s life story.

Oher is asking the court to end the conservatorship and issue an injunction so the Tuohys are banned from using his name and likeness. Oher is also demanding “full accounting” of the money the family earned using his name and wants the couple to repay his “fair share of profits,” according to ESPN.

This story is disappointing on So. Many. Levels.

Oher’s attorney, J. Gerard Stranch IV, sums up just how disturbing and sad this whole situation is:

"When the Tuohy family told Mike they loved him and wanted to adopt him, it filled a void that had been with him his entire life. Discovering that he wasn't actually adopted devastated Mike and wounded him deeply."

The Tuohys didn’t respond to ESPN’s request for comment and have not released a Notes App Apology.

I’ll report back when they (most likely) release one after hiring some attorney that Jamie Spears also retained with his daughter’s money.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Did Philadelphia 76ers star, James Harden, think it was a good idea to trash talk the president of the 76ers…at an event where a bunch of kids just wanted to play basketball? Apparently so!

As Harden once said…

Divorce from Tom Brady looks good on Gisele.

Speaking of That Man, Brady is allegedly dating model Irina Shayk after meeting at a wedding of a billionaire and another model. According to TMZ, Brady and Shayk spent the entire weekend together! Okay!

Is this Margot Robbie’s official statement that she’s a Clippers fan over the Lakers? Honestly, feels on brand for Barbie.

author Impersonal Foul on Instagram: “This #Barbie is a #Clippers fan?”

