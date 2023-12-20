If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

I’m sorry, but how is 2024 almost here?

I feel like it was just yesterday when we were talking about the fact that Agent Cody Banks is a race car driver now…

This year has been full of so much sports gossip that warms my little heart.

From Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son to Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, there has been so much chaos and excitement off the field.

Given we’ll be ringing in the new year in what feels like seconds, I thought it would be a good time to put some of my 2024 sports gossip predictions out there.

I’ve outlined 24 things I feel *pretty* confident will happen next year below, but be sure to sound off in the comments with your predictions…

24 Sports Gossip Predictions For 2024

Kendall Jenner will date another NBA player after breaking up with Bad Bunny. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be engaged by Christmas. Calling it now! Adele and Rich Paul’s wedding will be exclusively published in Vogue with a story written by Candice Bergen’s daughter. A famous NBA player will get canceled. I feel like we’re due for one. Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris will go Instagram official. I also feel like Tom Brady will go Instagram official with Irina Shayk…or someone like that. Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden will announce he’s building a VC-backed strip club in Vegas. The branding will be done by the same house that did Warby Parker, Away, and all those other DTC brands. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will post a Notes App apology for his…outbursts. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will get married in Miami, and I won’t be invited. A real miss! Sporty & Rich will collaborate with an NFL team like Staud. I feel like it’s inevitable at this point. Not a gossip prediction, but I *will* get tickets to the gymnastics all-around finals at the Olympics in Paris! If you know a guy…DM me. The MLB will try to hire a bunch of influencers to attend games to make it “cool” again. Erewhon will do a smoothie collaboration with a professional athlete. Bronny James will date a TikTok influencer that he meets on Raya. Netflix will do a Quarterback-style documentary about the NBA. They’ll also release a standalone documentary with a 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes about Shohei Ohtani. Tennis star Coco Gauff will attend the Met Gala with an iconic American designer. Ralph Lauren? Paging Lauren Sherman with her thoughts on this one… Michael Jordan will start a new company with minimal branding. I’m feeling either a “natural” energy drink or a skincare line… Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will finally get the Kohl’s collab he deserves. Apple is gonna do an over the top FYC campaign for their upcoming four-part documentary on Lionel Messi and the World Cup. The most talked about rookie this NBA season, Victor Wembanyama, will book a giant Paris Olympics commercial for Nike or Gatorade. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will finally get a top-100 single. Yes, I meant single. LSU basketball star Angel Reese will get her own reality show. David Beckham will tease that he’s launching an OnlyFans after Ms. Beckham has been posting those videos where she certainly knows what she’s doing…And it’ll just be for a private workout channel lmao.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

An ex-G-League player (aka the Kirkland Signature of professional basketball) is facing open murder and kidnapping charges alongside another woman for the death of a woman who had gone missing in Las Vegas. Horrifying. (ESPN)

Emily Ratajkowski was denied a request for comped Rangers tickets at Madison Square Garden after she allegedly left a Knicks game early…Maybe she was trying to beat traffic! Whatever the reason…maybe give them to me? TYSM!!! (Page Six)

Apparently, the Detroit Lions trolled Russell Wilson (who plays for the Denver Broncos) during pregame warmups by only playing Future songs. Wilson is married to Ciara—who used to be engaged to Future and shares a son with him. I sure know who wasn’t on Wilson’s Spotify Wrapped! (Sports Illustrated)

