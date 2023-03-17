If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Frankie Muniz should’ve been cast in Ansel Elgort’s starring role in Baby Driver.

Why you ask? Because he’s an actual race car driver.

I did not have Agent Cody Banks to NASCAR pipeline on my life bingo card and I don’t think you did either.

Last month, Muniz made his racing debut at the Daytona International Speedway and came in 11th place! Like, that seems good?

Before people come for me on Twitter saying Muniz isn’t a “real” NASCAR driver, I KNOW. He’s racing in the ARCA Menards Series, which is basically the minor league of NASCAR.

Based on his performance, he may be in the big league sooner than we think.

My favorite thing about his racing career is that his main sponsor is HairClub, a service that helps men and women dealing with hair loss.

We love a short king who got his confidence back thanks to HairClub:

“Now I have the confidence to wear a helmet all day, take it off and know that my hair looks great. It makes me feel amazing and that's the key!”

As a side note, who else is spokesperson for HairClub?

You will literally never guess, but once you scroll in a matter of seconds you’ll probably also think to yourself, “Of course it’s that guy.”

Are you ready?

I really don’t think you are.

Piven even starred in a HairClub commercial where he dubs himself the “Hairy Godfather”. It sure is something!

For some reason, I can’t embed that particular commercial, but found this other HairClub commercial that Piven stars in that feels like he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in himself.

Why is Piven wearing Tom Ford’s glasses and why does it feel like they did this one take and called it a day?

I’m sorry this is a sports gossip newsletter, I’ll move on now.

Muniz competed in his hometown race in Phoenix last weekend where he finished in sixth place!

Agent! Cody! Banks!

He celebrated the win on Instagram with a very wholesome caption: “This is the coolest thing I’ve ever done. Guys, IM A RACE CAR DRIVER!”

Muniz is second in points as he heads to Talladega (Yes, like Talladega Nights) in April to compete in the third race of the season.

Listen: If Netflix doesn’t release a Drive to Survive spinoff about Muniz’s racing career, I will call Ted Sarandos myself!

