Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden would be better off opening a production company that creates hype videos for nightclubs.

This man really does not want to play basketball!!!

Let him have his Julia Roberts moment and eat, pray, love his way through America’s nightlife scene.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the NBA is investigating whether the 76ers and Harden violated the league’s new “player participation policy” after Harden skipped out on their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This policy is basically like a very expensive attendance list in school, where players must show up to work.

According to ESPN, the policy allows players to skip out on games for injuries, personal reasons, or “rare and unusual circumstances.”

I’m sure in Harden’s mind, his absence falls into the latter, but this man has run! out! of! excuses!

The TLDR here is that Harden is mad that the 76ers won’t accept his trade request to the Los Angeles Clippers and has been going on a media tour where he won’t shut up about it.

As I’ve already discussed in my NBA preview, Harden complained about his employer in front of a bunch of children, hasn’t shown up to practice, and even allowed a nightclub to hold up a sign directed at his boss, Daryl Morey (the team’s President of Basketball Operations, which idk what that means but you can ask my husband what it means).

And in a scene out of a movie, Harden showed up at the airport to board the team flight to Milwaukee, only to be turned away by the GM and head coach, who wanted him to stay back and follow their workout plan.

According to Bleacher Report, Harden thought staying back was more of a suggestion than a mandate, but it! was! a! mandate!

Harden attended the team’s practice on Wednesday, so maybe we’ll see him play on Sunday…Maybe…

In case Harden was struggling to figure out what to do instead of playing basketball, I’ve outlined a few suggestions of my own below…

8 Things James Harden Could Do With His Time Besides Being A Professional Basketball Player

Do the Hoffman Process. You know, that thing Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift’s enemy did. Start a YouTube channel where he reviews nightclub food. Go on Instagram Live just to vent about whatever. Get a dog. Honestly, always a good use of one’s time. Travel to Europe for three months and start a lifestyle blog that is sponsored by that one Blake Lively had. What is the name of her blog again?…Something about a canned food… Create a poorly-produced sports documentary about himself that provides no critical view of his career because he funded, produced, and starred in it. Go on Red Table Talk. Buy some of those Sarah Sherman Samuel rugs from Lulu and Georgia. They look fun and will occupy a lot of time trying to figure out where to put them!

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Former Olympic medalist fencer, Nam Hyun-hee, claims that her fiancé deceived her, because he was allegedly a…con artist!

I am still trying to process the fact that Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are getting a divorce..and that Ashlyn Harris is now dating Sophia Bush??? Talk about a One Tree Hill of information that I need to climb up to explain everything that happened there!

The latest update is that a source told Us Weekly that Harris and Bush had “instant chemistry.” More on this at another time…

According to a source (*coughs* Tree Paine), Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are “turning more serious,” which is definitely evident by the fact that Kelce felt comfortable enough to wear a tracksuit to a steakhouse with Swift recently!

