I thought we might make it to 2024 without another celebrity posting a Notes App Statement. But then I remembered that retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris is probably not signed with a PR agency like the Lede Company.

I’m sure you may already be aware, but news broke in September that Harris had filed for divorce from her wife (now retired soccer player), Ali Krieger.

Days after the news dropped, rumors began swirling that Harris was allegedly dating actress Sophia Bush. Yes, the one whose wedding in Tulsa in 2022 was featured in Vogue.

In October, PEOPLE Magazine (aka maybe a publicist from the Lede) confirmed that Harris and Bush went on their first date “a couple of weeks ago.”

The! Internet! Was! Not! Having! It!



TMZ published a story two days after this source confirmed their first date being a few weeks ago that shows Bush and Harris speaking on a panel together at Cannes Lions in June.

They were also spotted together at an event in July.

Listen: Does putting your arm on someone or taking a photo together at a public event mean you’re flirting? Idk who knows.

I do know that after rumors began swirling about Bush and Harris, Krieger took to Instagram and Did! Not! Hold! Back!

On the same day TMZ published their possible flirting story about Bush and Harris, Krieger shared an Instagram post with the caption: “Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era.”

alikrieger A post shared by @alikrieger

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Krieger’s brother, Kyle, wrote: “Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are!”

Ooop!

Sooooo…yeah it’s not the cleanest divorce to say the least. Where is Ms. Paltrow when we need her?!

Anyways…all of this brings us to Monday when Harris dropped her Notes App Statement to clear the air.

ashlynharris24 A post shared by @ashlynharris24

In her statement, Harris alleges that her and Krieger were going to come forward with a joint divorce announcement after Krieger’s final match, but that a “leak” made that “impossible.”

I feel like the leak was just the Internet doing Internet things, but alas.

In addition to addressing the “online hate” that has happened since their split went public, Harris addressed the elephant in the room:

“Let me be clear: I did not stay out of my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy. Like in many partnerships, there was work in therapy and processing done. None of this happened on a whim. We spent the entire summer working to tackle the separation and divorce steps outlined for us by our therapists, lawyers, and our shared agency.”

Welp! Okay then.

Harris turned off comments on the Notes App Statement, but I think we can all guess what the vibes in the comments section would be.

So what’s Bush been up to? As I already mentioned in a previous newsletter, she’s busy posting One Tree Hill TikToks…

While Bush and Harris haven’t gone Instagram Official, they were spotted at Mariah Carey’s recent Christmas concert in Los Angeles last Friday.

Only time will tell…

What’s Going On With Taylor Swift And That Football Player

Wake up, babe, a new Travis Kelce interview just dropped. In a conversation that I am shocked Tree Paine approved, Kelce spoke with WSJ. Magazine about life, career, and most importantly: His relationship with Taylor Swift.

I’ve included some of my favorite quotes below, but you can read the full cover story here.

On His Unsuccessful Meet Cute With Taylor At The Eras Tour

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid.”

On Their Official First Date

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Taylor! Swift! Has! Cousins!

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but...when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures...in front of my locker.”

