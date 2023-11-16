If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having the year of his life. From continuing to be very good at football to dating Taylor Swift, we’re nearing the end of 2023, and it feels like Kelce is at the center of every conversation online.

One of those conversations over the past few days has been about Kelce’s old tweets. There are too many that I’m obsessed with, but I wanted to highlight a few of my favorites…

He loves Dave & Buster’s, which feels on-brand:

He’s! Going! To! Change!

I wanna know who this was a subtweet about…

Alexa play ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ by Hannah Montana.

And of course, multiple misspelled tweets about Chipotle.

This got me thinking…What else would 2010 Kelce have tweeted about? I have a few pointless ideas of my own that I thought I’d share with you all…

Enjoy!

16 Tweets Travis Kelce Could’ve Tweeted

No practice tomorrow…may just hit snooze and hit up that McDonald’s drive-thru before 10:30! #mcmuffYES Just saw the Justin Bieber movie and I was like baby, baby, baby ooooohhh. #tunez Down in Miami with the boys! Loving this sunshine…Make sure you don’t forget sunscreen! Bout to get burnt lol Craving french toast…Imma make some for brunch! #nomnomnom Anyone know what mixed recycling is? I still get confused lol You know I always pay for that extra guac when I got to #Chipolte!!! Tom Brady seems like a cool dude….I feel like we’d chill together! #besties #goat Watching Gossip Girl and man the acting is incredible!!! Also this soundtrack is sick… Happy New Year everyone! Set those goals and make a list of them…Rise and grind!!! Bout to hit up the Cheesecake Factory with the fam…Their menu is so big!!! #whoa Is it safe to feed ducks muffins? Have a few that are going bad and wanna help the little guys!!! I can’t dance haha but love watching #DWTS! That British judge seems smart! #UKlife Thanksgiving with the fam means Mama Kelce’s green bean casserole! Get. It. In. My. Belly!!! #gobblegobble Wow…Didn’t know chickpeas and garbanzo beans were the same thing…#damn Always believe in yourself!!! That’s what gets me through the day!!! #keepdreaming Tried soup dumplings for the first time!!! They’re like a hot tub of flavor in your mouth!!!!

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Before either team scored a point, the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves got MESSY. Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Greene were ejected alongside Timberwolves star Jaden McDaniels after getting into a fight on the court. Greene even put Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in a literal headlock. These! Men!

Sophia Bush is trying to make us forget the alleged affair scandal with Ashlyn Harris by posting One Tree Hill-themed TikToks, while Harris shares #spon con. We know what you’re doing here!!!

Anddd of course ending on another Swift/Kelce update…According to TMZ, the parents are meeting at Monday’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles!

