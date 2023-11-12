If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

If Taylor Swift changing the lyrics of ‘Karma’ from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” isn’t her literal end game then I don’t know what is.

Saturday night must’ve been Bring Your Boyfriend To Work Day because Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended night two of his girlfriend’s work event in Argentina, which happens to be the Eras Tour.

As an NFL player, I feel like Kelce has won the girlfriend lottery for about 129653 reasons, but the main one is that he isn’t subjected to funding a bad skincare or fashion line sold at Dillard’s locations exclusively located in the southeast.

Let me tell you…This! Man! Is! Smitten!

You know that scene in John Tucker Must Die where Jesse Metcalfe gives Brittany Snow the watch to show that he is whipped?

Kelce looked like that in the iconic black VIP tent, standing next to Papa Swift with multiple friendship bracelets on his wrist, as he belted the lyrics to ‘Karma’ (Travis’ Version).

This comes *after* we got more footage of Kelce holding Swift’s hand like a football at a restaurant in Buenos Aires.

You may wonder how Kelce was able to fly from Kansas City to Buenos Aires in the middle of the NFL season.

Well, it’s because the Chiefs are in their bye week, which is basically free PTO from their employer.

The Chiefs’ next game is next Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Who plays for the Eagles, you ask? Kelce’s older brother, Jason.

Swift is scheduled to play six dates in Brazil starting on the 17th, so I don’t think we’ll get a Philly spotting of Ms. Swift at the game. But also…Never! Say! Never!

Anyways…

After the show, we got Swift and Kelce’s version of being Instagram Official, when Swift ran into Kelce’s arms like a scene in a Netflix rom-com with a 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

I do feel like these two people seem to work well together and as this Twitter user pointed out, we’d never see Swift change the lyrics to “Karma is the guy on Hulu now streaming Conversations With Friends.”

Swift is set to play one more show in Buenos Aires tonight, and assuming Kelce shows up, I truly don’t know how Ms. Swift will top last night…

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Not gossip, just the GOATs Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe, both playing the final games of their careers…

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson used the present tense to describe his cheating in an upcoming preview of The Kardashians…

Not sure if anyone cares to hear more about this (let me know in the comments), but the University of Michigan football team is under fire for allegedly stealing signs. The Big Ten has suspended their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, but Harbaugh has just asked the court to grant a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten so he can still coach??? Idk how that works legally…I am not Elle Woods!

This is old news, but I’ll leave you with this. Just thinking about him…

