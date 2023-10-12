If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

As the weeks go on, it really feels like the NFL hired the same PR agency as Crocs when they were trying to make those shoes you slip on while getting the groceries out of your mom’s car cool again.

Staud is doing a collaboration with the league. Once again, teams traveled across the pond to play games in London to appeal to an international audience.

Oh, and Taylor Swift is dating the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, which I’ve already subjected you to way too many words on here and here.

Anyways.

While the NFL is trying to Glossier-ify its image (which for the record women and girls already make up 46% of the NFL’s fanbase), I care more about college and high school football.

The bad hot dogs! The upsets! Storming the field!

While my high school football team was mediocre at best, I’ve always been fascinated by high school teams that essentially act as feeders for top college programs—and even the NFL.

One of the top quarterbacks in the country right now is Iona Prep’s Joey Gaston, who has made a name for himself with some seriously impressive stats, including the fact that he can throw and run like nobody’s business.

Clearly, talent runs in his family, as his older sister is no other than Ice Spice, the musical guest on SNL’s season opener this weekend.

Facts!

bleacherreport A post shared by @bleacherreport

I reached out to Gaston over email to answer a few of my questions, with permission from his parents of course.

We chatted about what it’s like being a top high school prospect, his favorite song that his sister sings, and so much more.

Enjoy!

An Interview With Joey Gaston

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can follow Joey on Instagram here.

You're the quarterback for Iona Prep. What year are you currently in school?

I am currently a junior, class of 2025.

joeygastonqb1 A post shared by @joeygastonqb1

How long have you been playing football?

I've been playing football for nine years, since I was 7-years-old.

You're one of the top prospects in the country. Have you always known that you wanted to play football at the college level?

Yes—I have always wanted to play football at the college level.

I read that you hope to play at the college level. Do you have any dream schools or programs?

My dream school will be any school that is looking for a QB with my skill set. A school that wants a true dual-threat QB and will allow me to compete at a high level.

joeygastonqb1 A post shared by @joeygastonqb1

After you play in college, do you plan on trying to play in the NFL?

Making it to the NFL is the dream, and making history is the goal.

What's your favorite part about playing football?

I love everything there is about football, but my favorite thing is after winning a game and seeing my teammates and the people who support me happy.

What's the hardest part about managing school work and your football schedule?

The hardest part is being strict on time management. Being a student-athlete, my free time goes to homework and reviewing film.

As we've already chatted about, you have a famous sister. How do you navigate having a sibling that is in the public eye?

I support my sister 100 percent, and she supports me, too. That's all that matters. I keep my circle small, block out all the outside noise, and appreciate anyone who supports me and my sis.

joeygastonqb1 A post shared by @joeygastonqb1

What's your favorite song that your sister performs?

My favorite song is Gangsta Boo, because she collaborated with one of my favorite artists, Lil T-Jay.

Is there anything else that you think my readers would like to know?

A lot of people don't know that I'm actually left-handed, even though I throw the ball with my right hand.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. It’s not a *great* look for the Dodgers…So yeah…The off-season will likely be very dramatic!

In their new documentary series for Netflix that I guess I’ll watch, the Beckhams finally address (sort of) those cheating rumors…

Not really gossip, but this is more of an FYI…Did you know that Notre Dame’s quarterback looks like this? 🥵Anyways, have a great Thursday!

