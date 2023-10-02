If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

They might as well set up the Eras Tour VIP booth at these Chiefs games.

Tonight, Taylor Swift attended the Jets-Chiefs game at MetLife to watch her situationship/boyfriend/TBD, Travis Kelce, play sports.

As you might imagine, the NFL is having a field day with this as they have suddenly realized that women watch sports!!!

They updated their TikTok bio for the second time as a nod to the Swift/Kelce storyline.

NBC’s coverage has included a Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour commercial, a segment from The Voice explaining football to Swifties, and about 6,7382 shots of Ms. Swift at the game.

Swift didn’t attend the game solo, of course. She brought Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Shawn Levy (go back to finishing Stranger Things), and “one more blonde woman.”

In yet another This Was Not On My 2023 Sports Gossip Bingo Card, the Eldest Boy was also in attendance.

Sabrina Carpenter (who is opening for Swift on the Latin America leg of her tour) wore possibly my favorite shirt to ever exist to the game that says “Sportswatcher” on it??? I! Need! This!

While we may not know how serious Swift and Kelce are, we do know that it’s serious enough for her to travel to two states that you only go to if it’s a required family function: Missouri and New Jersey.

If that doesn’t scream serious, I truly don’t know what does.

In the meantime, I’ll be over here reading Adam Schefter’s updates about this entire story, like he’s ghostwriting tweets for Pop Crave.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard is…blazing new trails (I’m sorry) with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard wanted to play for the Miami Heat, but Portlandia! Wasn’t! Having! It!

Bleacher Report has all of the details on this messy divorce that even celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser couldn’t fix.

With that news also came word that Bucks star Jrue Holiday would be traded to the Trailblazers…who then traded him to the Celtics.

Jrue said he wanted to play for the Bucks for his entire career, but that obviously didn’t happen because who really has a job for life these days?!

The Disney+ UK documentary all about the Wagatha Christie scandal airs this month. As you already know, I covered this before, but I feel like I’m gonna need to do a recap of this documentary (or at least a style breakdown of where Coleen’s suit is from in this promo shot).

