I’ve realized Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship is my Roman Empire.

In case you weren’t already aware, Pippen used to be married to Scottie Pippen, the former NBA All-Star who played for the Chicago Bulls.

Why is this interesting, you ask?

Well, Pippen is dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan. Michael and Scottie were teammates on the Bulls and are the most iconic duo in sports.

I’ve already spoken extensively about this…odd pairing in the past, and I have some new developments for everyone that literally made me gasp.

I have SO much to say about their answers, but I thought I would share a few highlights from the interview that had me screaming/crying/throwing up/etc.

Please sound off in the comments with your thoughts because I am desperate for a part two!

7 Highlights From My Roman Empire

I highly recommend you listen to the entire episode here, because there are so many gems!!!

How Michael Feels About The Relationship

Here’s my thing: I *do* feel like Michael is the type of dad who would intervene in his kids’ dating life. This man is the GOAT. Do you think this man isn’t googling every person his kids date and asking what their intentions are?

I! Don’t! Buy! This! Answer!

“I think the main thing for my dad was like, “Look you're a grown adult—grown a** man,” is what he said. He was like, “You're a grown a** man. You can make your own decisions.” You know, ultimately as long as I'm happy, he's happy and so you know he's never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa [Pippen] and so he's not gonna start now.”

Larsa Addresses What Everyone Is Thinking

She. Gets. It.

“I get it. It's awkward. Like it's weird. I get it, but to us it's not weird. It's probably weird to the world, because our last names are known for, you know, basketball history.”

Michael Is Giving A Speech At Their Wedding!!!

I just know that Michael’s speech will be gold, and according to Marcus, it’s likely going to happen when they decide to get married:

“You know look: I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding and so obviously we'll keep that tradition going.”

On Having Kids

Marcus says…maybe? Only! Time! Will! Tell!

“If it's in the cards, it's in the cards, but right now we're just taking it day by day.”

BREAKING: Larsa Will Change Her Last Name To Jordan

Marcus was quick to answer this one!!! She’s gonna be a Jordan, y’all.

“That's easy. It is gonna be Jordan. 100 percent.”

Marcus Addresses That Paparazzi Moment

Earlier this year, Michael was stopped by paparazzi who asked him whether he approved of Jordan and Pippen’s relationship. His immediate answer was, “No!” and ran off.

Apparently (according to Jordan), Michael was just joking!!!!

“He texted me right away and was like, “Hey look you know obviously I didn't mean that. You're an adult. You can do as you please. I'm just here to support you.” He actually even took it a step further to say like, “You don't even need my approval. You’re a grown man.”

Larsa Settles The Debate About Their Relationship Once And For All

Listen, she’s not wrong here:

“I just feel like people tend to judge people who are popping.”

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

I literally *just* sent my newsletter out on the latest James Harden developments, and there are already more!

Overnight, Woj broke the news that Harden is leaving the Philadelphia 76ers and is being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

I guess when you don’t stop talking about wanting to leave your employer for another employer publicly, they finally listen!

According to Page Six, Selena Gomez is “concerned” that Taylor Swift is moving “too fast” with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Listen: If a source is going to Page Six, we all know it isn’t Ms. Tree Paine!

