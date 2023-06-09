If the Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Apparently, New Orleans Pelicans star, Zion Williamson, did not take Celebrity PR 101, taught by Professor Tree Paine.

On Tuesday, Williamson and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, announced they were expecting their first child together.

At a gender reveal party that looks like it was planned by someone who follows Kris Jenner’s party planner on Instagram, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl!

Here’s what gets me: Why is Zion wearing a t-shirt to this function? Not only that, but as Mariah Rose points out, the t-shirt says, “I’m here because I don’t want to get yelled at.”

There! Are! Many! Other! Reasons! Besides! Showing! Up! To! This! Function! That! Warrant! Being! Yelled! At!

Let’s dig in…

After the happy couple shared their news, a woman named Moriah Mills took to Twitter (with receipts!) alleging that she had a relationship with Williamson. Oops!

Mills didn’t bring regular receipts; she brought Snapchat receipts from Williamson’s verified account. Hold up: It’s 2023. We’re still using that app founded by Miranda Kerr’s husband? That tall lanky man?

Anyways.

In a series of tweets, Mills claims that Williamson even hinted at her moving to New Orleans.

My personal favorite is Mills saying she can be “step mommy” to Williamson’s kid with Ahkeema. Honestly, I’d love to see a Wife Swap spinoff with this situation.

Today, Mills posted *even more* tweets, alleging that Williamson is asking her to delete them, but she’s coming with more receipts!!!

What does Ahkeema have to say about all of this? Well, she took to Instagram Stories of course.

The first two feel like subtle digs at Mills, but the third? Hrrm…..what’s going on?

Is the third is a sponsored (maybe?) post for Jhené Aiko’s new album of R&B relaxing baby sleep music? Is the music for her to deal with all of this nonsense? Unclear.

On Thursday, things took an even messier turn when a second woman named Yamile Taylor accused Williamson of being in a relationship with her when he was possibly seeing Mills and Ahkeema at the same time???

She! Just! Wanted! To! Be! A! Microblading! Artist!

Based on my FBI skills, it looks like the tattoo is the same one he got earlier this year that says, “Mount Zion.” The only thing mounting here is the evidence that is *not* working in Williamson’s favor…

Williamson has limited his comments on Instagram and I have yet to see a Notes App Apology written by Chat GPT on his feed yet. I bet by Monday morning we may have something…

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

In the most interesting thing to happen to the sport of golf, the PGA announced that they are merging with LIV Golf, a league funded by Saudi Arabia that courted players like Phil Mickelson with fat checks. PGA players who turned down the money, like Rory McIlroy, were pissed. Allegedly, they found out about the news when everyone else did! Yikes! A deep dive on this nonsense is coming…

Shaq was spotted at dinner with Basketball Wives star Rrittany Renner. Renner has a child with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington. According to TMZ, they are “just friends.” Sure!!!

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are “spending time together,” according to PEOPLE. Good for Shakira! She deserves it after the cheating mess she dealt with during her split from former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Timothée Chalamet attended Zendaya’s assistant’s birthday party in an Austin Reaves jersey. Reaves plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and had a breakout season, but this is like buying a New England Patriots jersey that isn’t a Tom Brady one.

If the Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!