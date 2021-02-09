If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

Naomi Osaka: Tennis champion. Player of video games.

Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka loves playing video games.

I’m the first to admit that my understanding of video games consists of arguing with my brother over who gets to pick the course in Mario Kart Wii and playing Snake on my flip phone in middle school during lunch break.

I do not get video games. I do not understand why people cared so much about the PS5 launch. I do not associate ‘Halo’ with a video game, but rather a Beyoncé song.

I especially do not understand why athletes love them so much.

But Osaka does.

In an interview with GQ, Osaka shared that she loves Overwatch, a game that looks like Transformers, but shooting??? idk.

Big Transformers Energy.

According to her Instagram Story back in March that this website wrote about at the height of the pomodorodemic, she wants to “Put some RESPECK on Skyrim’s name.”

Apparently that’s a thing? Help me people.

For Osaka, gaming isn’t just a hobby. It’s an analogy for how she approaches her job:

“I just feel like I know [tennis] is sort of my job and, like, if I were to say it, like, in a gaming term, then it’s sort of a mission that I have to complete. Um, so yeah. I just sort of tune everything out and just try my best to complete the mission.”

I love how much Osaka loves gaming. So much so that she did a #spon con deal when the beloved PS5 came out last year. We! Love! To! See! It!

naomiosaka A post shared by 大坂なおみ ( @naomiosaka )

Osaka isn’t the only athlete who loves gaming. From this white guy who looks like Chris Evans to the man that proposed with a pinky ring, athletes love playing video games.

Explain to me why this man sort of looks like Captain America?

Maybe it’s the competitive nature of them or maybe it’s because they are more freely allowed to trash talk other players in those headsets from 2002. Whatever the reason, video games aren’t going anywhere and I will never understand them.

Thank you for coming to my pointless TED Talk that no one asked for.

