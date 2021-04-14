If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

A Star Is Born.

I was about to hit send on this week’s newsletter when I was alerted to some pointless breaking news: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards allegedly doesn’t know who Alex Rodriguez is.

If you weren’t following the last couple of weeks in real sports news, you might’ve missed the fact that Rodriguez is now a co-owner of the Timberwolves. Why? I have no idea.

Maybe it was his failed bid to purchase the New York Mets or maybe J.Lo wants to spend more time…in Minnesota? Whatever the reason, one of the team’s stars apparently doesn’t know who Rodriguez is???

While Edwards is 19, he should 10000 percent know who Rodriguez is. Even my mom knows who he is and she still doesn’t know how to get her apps to do that “shaky thing that they do.”

Rodriguez has responded to this nonsense, but I wanted to dig into this pointless information further. I phoned a friend who I knew would have something to say about this.

Hunter Harris—a newsletter queen, J.Lo enthusiast, and lover of Kevin Durant’s petty tweets—has some thoughts on this dumb story.

First of all, where were you when you learned that Alex Rodriguez was buying the Minnesota Timberwolves?

I was right here, still in bed at 9:38 AM—bonnet on, listening to Dula Peep. In my defense, I was up late last night because I had coffee at 11 am which is entirely too late in the day for me to have caffeine.

Back to the interview clip in question, do you actually think Anthony Edwards actually doesn’t know who A.Rod is? Is this his Keke Palmer moment?

I think he does know who A.Rod is. I mean, I know who A.Rod is. I knew who he was pre-J.Lo, and that's only because I have vague memories of ESPN being on in the background of my adolescence.

Now, do I know the difference between A.Rod and Derek Jeter, whose name I just remembered? (See below: a text I sent mere seconds ago). I think A.Rod and I think: baseball. I also think: facial filler.

Not shaming him!!

The text in question.

If he really doesn’t know who he is, what steps did he take in his life to somehow make it to 19 years of age and not know who A.Rod is?

I mean, I just don't buy this! I feel like following sports is like following entertainment. I don't watch a lot of Bravo, but I know the name Ramona Singer. Even if you don't follow baseball, if you follow sports, you know the name A.Rod.

Otherwise, looking at his IMDb, A.Rod was on an episode of Entourage.

Demographically, every 19-year-old boy has engaged with Entourage. What's more: isn't A.Rod one of those guys people love to hate, or at least love to complain about?



Back to the news: How do you think J.Lo feels about all of this?

I think J.Lo is jealous. The breakup rollout got away from her and she is wishing she does not have to know this man any longer.



Do you think J.Lo will spend more than three days in Minneapolis?

No. For some reason I think Prince's ghost would be actively haunting her, though I cannot pretend to know Prince's ghost's intentions, or if he has one.

What do you think she’ll pack?

That damn green dress, just in case.

Editor’s note: The green dress has its own Wikipedia page and the photo they used is…something else.

Will she post another winter-themed Instagram montage like this one? (I hope she does).

I simply am not qualified to predict what J.Lo will post, but I promise it will be just as puzzling. I think she's laying low for now though. She has a lot of movies coming up— which means a lot of of press tours on the horizon—and it's unclear when those movies will even be released.

If A.Rod “allegedly”/“maybe”/“maybe did or did not” DM some girl in Minnesota, what do you think his opening line would “maybe" be?

Hmm. This is hard for me because I am not in the habit of texting first. "Wanna film my Love Don't Cost A Thing Challenge? 🤣"

I say that not to drag J.Lo but to drag him: he is obviously intent on disrespecting her. Otherwise why would he get entangled with a Bravo star?

And finally, what will the People Mag exclusive relationship update headline be about all of this nonsense?

J.Lo and A.Rod Call off Engagement! She's Had: "Enough" He Says: "I Saw That Movie"

The! Case! Is! Closed!

Zillow Listing Of The Week

Speaking of Kevin Durant, the Nets forward listed his former Oakland home for $5.99 million last year.

This house looks like Mohamed Hadid (father of the Hadid sisters) designed it. Does this make sense?

This rug is chaotic.

Does Durant rent out his driveway for b-list action movie scenes where you see a villain’s house?

Other Pointless Gossip

The sports/entertainment crossover I didn’t know that I needed—and maybe you do, too?

Kevin!!! Shannon!!!

Other Sports Stuff

Shailene Woodley’s fiancé hosted Jeopardy. Okay.

Bubble King, Jamal Murray, is out for the season and I! Am! Upset!

