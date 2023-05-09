If the Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

There’s the Northwestern Crying Kid. The Crying Piccolo Girl. And how could we forget that Super Bowl Selfie Kid?

Now, there’s a new meme on the Internet block: Sierra Tishgart. She’s a Philadelphia native and the co-founder and CEO of Great Jones and knows what it’s like to become a sports meme.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics in dramatic fashion after James Harden hit a game-winning shot.

But before the celebration began, fans in the arena were STRESSED—including Tishgart.

So much so that she made it onto the live broadcast with 51.3 seconds left on the clock!

sierratishgart A post shared by Sierra Tishgart ( @sierratishgart )

I reached out to Tishgart, who kindly answered all of my nonsense questions about what it was like to be at the game and suddenly discover from friends at home that she’d become a meme.

Tishgart also shared one of my *favorite* stories of all time that involves the recently-crowned MVP and 76ers star, Joel Embiid, and a run in at the dog park in New York City.

Enjoy our conversation!

An Interview With An NBA Meme

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Be sure to follow Sierra on Instagram here and check out her incredible kitchenware company, Great Jones, here.

First off, can you tell me who you are and what you do?

I'm a born-and-bred Philly native, and, once, in a wedding speech, someone said I had a "nervous demeanor." That made me feel bad, but look at me now. I'm also the co-founder and CEO of Great Jones. We make fun kitchenware.

You grew up in the Philly area. Were you a 76ers fan growing up?

Yes! I grew up in the [Allen] Iverson era. I always say I'm a Philly sports fan in the same way I'm Jewish; I may not know all the details like player names or torah portions or whatever, but it's deeply culturally important to me and in my blood.

Who is your favorite player? I feel like it may be Embiid…

It's [Tyrese] MAXEY! He's so happy and bouncy and cute. I also love Harden and I wish he did his "stir the pot" move more, and that we could put him in a Great Jones campaign.

Speaking of Embiid, can you share the story of your run-in with him at the dog park?! Casual.

First off, RIP Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid. A true tragedy that no one should Google.



A few years ago, I was in Washington Square Park in NYC with my dog, Hubble, and in walks Joel with his doodle, Klaus. Embiid wasn't as nationally known at the time and it seemed like no one but me recognized him or cared.

sierratishgart A post shared by Sierra Tishgart ( @sierratishgart )

This was in 2019 — right after he famously cried hysterically after the game 7 loss to the Raptors— and I worked up the confidence to approach him.

I said, "I don't want to bother you, but I'm from Philly, and I just wanted to thank you for the pride and joy you brought us this season. Watching you makes me so happy."



He smiled and replied something like, "Thanks, but we've got to do better next year. I won't let you down."

Probably the best moment of my life.

Okay now onto the meme moment in question. As we know, the 76ers won in overtime. Were you on the edge of your seat?

Yes, as you can tell, I was distressed. I always sit there thinking about how psychologically taxing it must be for the players and it makes me upset.

What was the vibe in the arena? I would’ve been stressed!

Everyone seemed angry and annoyed, since the Sixers had such a lead. Also, the stadium's food ordering app wasn't working properly.

When they showed your face during the game, did they show it in the arena, too?

I'm not sure! I had no idea they were recording me.

How quickly did you start getting texts from friends at home who were watching the game that said you made it onto the big screen?

What a jump-scare to look at your phone and see a dozen "You're on TV!" messages. They came through very quickly and from all walks of my life — high-school crushes, distant family members, teachers, etc. My sister called me "The nervous face of Philly."

Now that you’ve become an NBA meme, how do you feel?

At first I felt embarrassed. Now I feel famous and fabulous. I'm also glad my friend Alex and I got our nails done right before the game. Thank you Alex.

Will we see you at another game in this series?

I hope so! But I just splurged for Taylor Swift concert tickets. Maybe the Sixers can invite me back for some free content or Ativan can sponsor me?

Is there anything else that you’d like to share about that night or the 76ers generally?

My friend Julia said my hair and sunglasses and jean jacket were very Hallie from the Parent Trap and I love that for me.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Angel Reese: LSU star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. 👑

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ( @si_swimsuit ) • Instagram photo

Next season on The Kardashians…

I’m always rooting for the Lakers, but I am especially rooting for the Lakers so that we can see more photos of Rich Paul gossiping with Adele while wearing a tracksuit.

If the Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!