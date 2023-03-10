If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Where were you in 2009 when ESPN cut to breaking news about Tiger Woods crashing his SUV just two days after the story broke in the tabloids about his alleged infidelity?

Over a decade later, Woods is back in tabloid headlines after his ex-girlfriend of nearly six years, Erica Herman, is seeking to nullify a nondisclosure agreement she signed in August 2017 when she first began dating Woods.

Why is she seeking to have it nullified? Buckle up, because this story is wild.

Allegedly, they split back in October after Herman says she was instructed to pack a suitcase for a “short vacation” only to be told by Woods’ team that she was locked out of the house they shared together.

Yes, Woods had someone from his team break up with someone he had been dating for almost six years.

Mess!

Some Back Story

Herman met Woods while she was working at a bar while studying at the University of Central Florida. In 2015, Herman was hired by Woods to run his restaurant, The Woods.

Sir: We are not out of the woods yet with this story!

After Woods split with Kristin Smith in 2017, Woods and Herman went public with their relationship.

Ironically, Smith also went to arbitration with Woods over an NDA after she claims they broke up over his alleged infidelity.

Okay now back to the mess.

Alexa Play ‘NDA’ by Billie Eilish

At the time of their breakup, Herman filed a landlord complaint against Woods claiming that “trickery” was used to kick her out and was repeatedly refused to be let in to the property.

According to Herman, Woods paid for a hotel for a short period of time and “frightened her away” from returning to the home.

tigerwoods A post shared by Tiger Woods ( @tigerwoods )

The court documents allege that individuals working for Woods removed Herman’s personal belongings and took $40,000 in cash from her before “making “scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.”

Like????

Listen: I would also be pissed if $40,000 of my hard earned cash mysteriously disappeared in Florida. But honestly this entire story unfolding in Florida makes perfect sense.

On top of that, Herman alleges that her and Woods had an oral agreement that stated that she could live at the property for 11 years and that she still had five years to go???

If there’s anything you learn from this newsletter it’s that you should Always! Get! That! In! Writing!

Because of this, Herman claims that she’s owed $30 million from Woods.

Anyways.

What’s Happening Now

This takes us to earlier this week when all of this news came to light after Herman filed court documents seeking to nullify the NDA she signed in part because of the Speak Out Act, which protects sexual assault and harassment victims.

While there aren’t any mentions of sexual assault or harassment in the court filing, Herman did check “yes” under a question that asked whether the case involved “allegations of sexual abuse.”

According to the latest complaint, Herman is seeking clarification from the court on what she is allowed to disclose about her relationship with Woods.

Does she want to do a #tbt Instagram Story of him? Write a tell-all book? Only time will…tell.

