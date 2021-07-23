If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

Sha'Carri Richardson. Coco Gauff. Roger Federer. Serena Williams. Rafael Nadal. Bradley Beal. To put it lightly, the Olympics are a MeSs.

And we’re just getting started.

Last Saturday, the first case of COVID was reported in the Olympic village. On Monday, an alternate for the US Gymnastics team tested positive. As of writing this, there have been 90 COVID cases in people linked to the Games, the director of the opening ceremony was fired after it came to light that he made anti-Semitic comments about the holocaust, and the composer for the ceremony was also fired after it was reported that he bullied classmates with disabilities while in school.

I’m sorry I made you endure that sentence.

Japan, the country hosting the Olympics, are literally like, “We don’t want you to come. Please don’t come. No like really, please don’t come.”

WIRED Magazine is saying the Olympics could be a COVID “Super Evolutionary” event. Lord help us.

And yet, here we are. The day of the opening ceremony for the “2020” “Olympic” “Games.”

I’m trying to think of the positive??? I’m really trying, okay. According to DeuxMoi, Adele is maybe or maybe not performing. GOAT, Simone Biles, will do what she does best. We will all be able to stare at the backs of Australian swimmers.

While on the “positive” train, let’s focus on some pointless information about some of the athletes that will be at the Olympics. Enjoy this nonsense and...Go TeAm UsA?

Gabby Thomas

Track & Field star, Gabby Thomas, is working towards her master’s degree at Harvard in epidemiology—while also being the 2nd fastest woman to run the 200. Oh, and she also loves dolphin puns.

gabbythomas A post shared by @gabbythomas

Sunisa Lee

Gymnast, influencer, and possible gold medalist, Sunisa Lee, has a bar routine that is absolutely insane.

sunisalee_ A post shared by @sunisalee_

JaVale McGee

Vlogger, Seltzer King, and Denver Nuggets Center, JaVale McGee, got a last-minute invite to the Olympics after Bradley Beal and Kevin Love announced they wouldn’t be going to Tokyo.

javalemcgee A post shared by @javalemcgee

A last minute invite to the Olympics still has the same energy as being invited at the 11th hour to a birthday dinner, because they had an extra seat.

This is the most chaotic cover art. Where do you even look?!

Alica Schmidt

German hurdler Alica Schmidt looks like a TikTok star/model had a baby with one of the world’s greatest athletes. She was named “the world’s sexiest athlete” by some patriarchal website and this is how she responded:

"I do not know why I got this title. Sport clearly comes first."

Sport! Comes! First!

alicasmd A post shared by @alicasmd

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin “Still Recovering” Booker had to travel to Tokyo with Milwaukee Bucks stars Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton after losing in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Booker hasn’t posted since the loss, but I hope he’s embracing this vibe in the Olympic village.

dbook A post shared by @dbook

The Olympics Are A Mess: Twitter Edition

In lieu of "Zillow Listing of The Week”, I thought I’d share a few chaotic Olympics-related news items with you. If you want even more Olympics messiness, follow my pointless TikTok here.

This is absurd.

It! Is! A! Nightmare!

LeT’s SuPpOrT wOrKiNg MoThErS.

Where do I even begin with this one?

Olympics Tweets Of The Week

KD will have a few tweets about this I’m sure.

Simone Biles is literally carrying the entire United States on her back.

This will always be funny, even though the theory about the “anti-sex” beds has been debunked.

Bonus! My old coworker, JP Stiles, co-directed a documentary series about the incredible American gymnasts as they prepared for the Olympics. Distract yourself with something other than the chaos here.

jpstilesjp A post shared by @jpstilesjp

