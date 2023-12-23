If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

She’s the world’s most decorated gymnast, and he was an undrafted free agent.

Earlier this year, G.O.A.T. Simone Biles married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in Cabo in a wedding that was—of course—published in Vogue.

Like many couples in the 21st century, Biles and Owens met on Raya in 2020. Cute!

You know what isn’t cute? Owens said on a podcast that he was the catch and not Biles…Hrmmmm…

There’s a lot to unpack here.