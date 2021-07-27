If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

We owe Simone Biles a collective apology.

An Apology

Simone Biles doesn’t owe us anything and we expected her to give us everything.

As most Americans slept on Monday, Simone Biles flew her 4’8” body through the air during the women’s gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

But, something didn’t feel right. Rather than doing the Yurchenko vault with 2½ twists, Biles only did 1½ twists. After consulting with medical staff members, Biles withdrew from the competition after one rotation.

Rather than think about her physical and mental wellbeing, our collective knee jerk reaction was something along the lines of, “How could she do this to us?”

We were devastated. These were her Olympics to win. We had a visceral reaction to witnessing someone of her caliber simply say enough is enough.

The world expected something from her. Like she owed us a performance, regardless of the effects on her physical or mental health. We didn’t care if she risked injury, she was the GOAT after all. She could do it.

We counted on the memes. The tweets after Team USA brought home gold. We counted on her performing for us.

And we owe her an apology.

For writing stories that put the blame back on Biles—whether intentional or not. We wanted to find a scapegoat and the GOAT is the easiest target.

The Washington Post says:

“So Biles did the unthinkable. She stepped away from the meet and her role in the United States’ quest for another Olympic gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team competition.”

The New York Times’ opening paragraph to an article titled “Simone Biles makes a mistake on vault” says:

“If Simone Biles’s performance on the vault is any indication of how the U.S. women will do tonight, the Americans have a huge problem.”

We owe her an apology for not protecting her from serial abuser and convicted sex offender, Larry Nassar:

And we (the fans) owe her an apology for being human. For assuming that someone of her caliber wasn’t allowed to say no. We must hold space for these athletes, giving them room to decide how they want to show up for us—even if that means not showing up at all.

These athletes are not puppets and we are not their puppeteers.

Biles spoke with tears in her eyes after withdrawing:

“At the end of the day, where we’re human too so we have to protect our mind in our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

As a society, we don’t allow elite athletes to make decisions for themselves. There’s an expectation that they must be “on” at all times. That during the world’s biggest sporting event, they must grin and bear it.

They must have that ESPN 30 For 30 slow-motion moment. They must be bigger than themselves, regardless of how they really feel inside.

Until we recognize that it’s a privilege that these athletes give so much of themselves to us, nothing will change. Until we change that knee jerk reaction to, “I hope they’re okay,” nothing will change.

Until we apologize to Simone, Naomi, and any other elite athlete that decides to say no, nothing will change.

Just as we hold these athletes to a high standard, we must hold ourselves as fans and spectators to an even higher standard.

They’ve given us so much and it’s time we give them something in return.

A Silly Little Olympics Roundup

This Coach Humping A Glass Wall

Australian swim coach, Dean Boxall, absolutely lost it after Ariarne Titmus beat American, Katie Ledecky, in the women’s 400m freestyle final. I would like to interview the poor woman in the background who is simply trying to do her job and then fully gave up.

White! Men! Are! Wild!

13-Year-Old Skateboarding Queens

In the first-ever women’s street skateboarding competition at the Olympics, two 13-year-olds took home gold and silver.

Japan’s Momiji Nishiya and Brazil’s Rayssa Leal absolutely crushed it. Plus: Rayssa was the face of a viral Vine (RIP), where she dressed in a fairy costume while skateboarding. I love this for her.

We don’t deserve this friendship.

This Family Absolutely Losing Their S***

Tunisian swimmer, Ahmed Hafnaoui, qualified last and came back to win gold in the men’s 400m freestyle. Not only is this an iconic performance, but his family absolutely went bonkers in the best way possible. Yes, it’s all on video.

Warning: Don’t watch this with the full volume.

A Hypothetical Conversation Between NBA Stars

Phoenix Sun’s Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all flew to Tokyo together after playing each other in the NBA Finals. Reader, the Suns lost.

Here’s how I imagine that flight went down:

INT. AIRPLANE — NIGHTTIME

DEVIN BOOKER (young, loves TikTok, and dates a Jenner) searches for his seat. He’s in 2A. As he nears his row, he notices that KHRIS MIDDLETON (Type-A, rule-follower) is seated across from him. Not only that, but JRUE HOLIDAY (Old soul, loves home renovation shows) is seated behind him.

DEVIN BOOKER nods to both men and sits down. KHRIS MIDDLETON leans across the aisle.

KHRIS MIDDLETON: Hey, I know how you feel, man. I’ve been there.

DEVIN BOOKER half-listens, while he pulls out his travel skincare routine.

DEVIN BOOKER: Thanks—yeah it was a tough loss.

JRUE HOLIDAY takes off his headphones and leans forward to pat DEVIN BOOKER on the back.

JRUE HOLIDAY: There’s always next year.

DEVIN BOOKER nods his head.

KHRIS MIDDLETON and JRUE HOLIDAY exchange glances of approval.

KHRIS MIDDLETON: You know what? Jrue and I were going to watch Zola together if you’re game.

JRUE HOLIDAY: Yeah, we love watching critically-acclaimed dramas together. Sort of our thing.

KHRIS MIDDLETON nods. DEVIN BOOKER is apprehensive, but intrigued.

DEVIN BOOKER: Bro, I was just thinking about how I wanted to watch it. Let’s do it.

KHRIS MIDDLETON, DEVIN BOOKER, and JRUE HOLIDAY all get up from their seats and hive five each other.

