Paul George put a pinky ring on it.

Clippers forward, Paul George, doesn’t know his fiancé’s ring size.

In November, he got down on one knee and proposed to Daniela Rajic with a ring that was too small.

George, a six-time NBA All-Star and five-time member of the All-NBA Team, did not ask his future fiancé what her ring size was.

Rajic, starting her engagement off on the wrong finger, announced her engagement with the most iconic caption that I’ve ever read:

“You may have gotten my ring size wrong, but you get everything else right.”

I can’t stop thinking about the steps that led to this mistake.

A bigger mistake than him cheating on Philadelphia 76ers coach, Doc Rivers’, (former Clippers head coach) daughter, Callie Rivers.

A bigger mistake than his performance in Game 7 of the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals.

You miss 100 percent of the shots that you…miss.

More on both of these items later.

George went to the jeweler and confidently picked out the diamond, the setting and gave them a nonsense size that was clearly way too small.

“Are you sure that’s her ring size?” I imagine Neil Lane/Jared/Kay Jewelers said to him.

“Yes, I’m positive.” George replied, with no evidence to back up his claim.

Let’s dig into this ring, shall we?

According to some random diamond guy that Page Six interviewed, the ring is likely a 3-carat radiant-cut diamond with a large round halo. Whatever that means.

This ring is so small that it fits perfectly on her pink ring. It is below the knuckle!!!

It is likely worth between $50,000 or $55,000, which to the average person is a lot of money. The cost of a down payment on a house in a secondary market. The price of a car with a bow on it in a car commercial.

It is a lot of money. A big and very important decision. Maybe the most important decision of your life. One where you would want to get every detail right. Including the ring size.

For George, $50,000 is not a lot of money. Earlier this month, the Clippers announced that he signed a contract extension that will pay him $190 million over four years.

Based on my basic calculations, $50,000 is how much George makes in less than half a day. Like From 9-12pm on a Tuesday.

For George, $50,000 is how much he makes before he sits down for his chef-made lunch. George does not need to care about the ring size.

I bet Rajic cared about that ring size. On the most important day of her life, her future fiancé pulled out an insane $50,000 ring, tried to put it on her ring finger and had to settle for the pinky.

As a woman, I can only imagine her reaction. A genuine smile (realizing that she’s about to get engaged), followed by a fake smile (discovering the truth) that someone (George) screwed up the ring size. And now she has a $50,000 pinky ring.

Rajic seems to be doing fine. She’s the co-owner of a swimwear line, Nude Swim, which has 20k followers on Instagram. She is a mother of two and had a cake made for her youngest daughter’s birthday that probably cost more than my rent.

danielarajic A post shared by Daniela Rajic ( @danielarajic )

How did they meet, you ask? While Rajic was studying at the University of Miami, she worked as a dancer at Tootsie’s, one of the most popular strip clubs in The United States, according to this weird article.

That’s where she met George. They started dating and she got pregnant. This part is important, because George was dating Doc Rivers’ daughter, Callie Rivers, at the time.

When the news of the affair came out, Rivers obviously broke up with George. Rajic then allegedly claimed that George offered her $1 million to abort the pregnancy, but George denied the claim.

That wasn’t the end of it. Rajic filed a paternity suit against George. As you might imagine, George! Was! The! Father!

Subsequently, George filed for full custody of their eldest daughter, but eventually settled on joint custody at the time.

After all of this drama, it seemed like George and Rajic were done. Plot twist: They were not done! In 2017, they announced that they were having their second child together.

Once a relationship destroyed by pregnancy, now brought together by life. Shakesperian!

At the time of the affair, George wasn’t being coached by his future ex-father-in-law, Doc Rivers—until he was traded to the Clippers from the Indiana Pacers. Rivers and George seemed to get along well enough.

That changed during the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals. George wasn’t playing great and faced his biggest enemy: Callie Rivers’ now husband, Seth Curry.

In a now iconic Real Basketball Players of the NBA GIF (which you received in your subscription confirmation email), Curry can be seen pointing at George, calling him a “b**** ass.”

We love to see it.

Back to the ring: I’ve dug into her Instagram and you can’t see the ring in any of her Instagram photos since the engagement. Is it getting resized? Is she getting an entirely new ring? We might never know.

What we do know is this. George “did that,” according to Rajic’s engagement follow-up post.

Paul George did indeed really do all of that.

danielarajic A post shared by Daniela Rajic ( @danielarajic )

Other Pointless Gossip

Larsa Pippen is back in the pointless NBA gossip news cycle. Earlier this week, news circulated online that LeBron James’ son, Bronny, allegedly slid into Pippen’s DMs. Why did people think this you ask? Because he liked one of her photos on Instagram.

For obvious reasons, James and his wife Savannah are “furious” over this, given Bronny is a literal child and the story is nonsense. In good husband fashion, James reposed Savannah’s Instagram Story addressing the drama.

It won’t be cute, indeed.

Pippen addressed the pointless drama on Twitter. Obviously.

And Bronny had the most adult response of them all!

These adults really are childish.

Speaking of the Clippers, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks 124-73. Even more shocking is that the score at halftime was 77 (Mavs) to 27 (Clippers), the largest halftime margin in NBA history.

Somewhere, Doc Rivers is sending some calls to voicemail from the Clippers Front Office.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ shooting guard, Anthony Edwards, gave the most incredible interview about how he can play every sport—including cooking food.

Use Edwards’ Blue Apron code COOKINGFOOD for $20 off.

ESPN got a hold of the approved list of restaurants that NBA players can eat at post-game to celebrate wins or sit on their phones and slide into some DMs.

While I don’t have access to ESPN+, I can only imagine that the list includes fine dining establishments like Nobu Malibu and BOA Steakhouse.

LeBron making it very obvious that the Lakers are celebrating their championship win at Nobu in Malibu. Dwight Howard has on leather pants so that’s a thing, too.

Zillow Listing Of The Week

Continuing the Houston Rockets messiness, let’s dig into the $8 million Las Vegas home that center, DeMarcus Cousins, listed for sale earlier this year.

It has everything: IKEA art, a plant (really a tree) that I would never remember to water and a bathroom that looks like one you would find in the basement of a theater.

First of all: The carpet. Second of all: The art. Third of all: Everything else.

Millennials are screaming at the sight of a plant this big.

Why does this bathroom look like it belongs in a basement of a big theater in a major city, where you wait in a long line during intermission of some play? Does this make sense?

Other Sports Stuff

This game.

This takes intentional grounding to a whole new level.

