Everyone take a deep breath.

After reports that they called off their engagement, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly back together and “working through some things.”

Take another deep breath.

These things they might be “working through” might have something to do with the fact that Rodriguez may or may not have had an affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.

During the Southern Charm reunion, LeCroy was confronted about allegedly having an affair with an “ex-MLB player.” That player was sort of confirmed (or not?) to be Rodriguez by another cast member, Danni Baird.

Baird alleged that LeCroy and Rodriguez exchanged DMs and maybe a few FaceTimes???

I’m exhausted. Don’t forget to breathe.

While we might never know what really went down with this bizarre love triangle, what we do know is that Rodriguez has always been a cheater.

The Cheating History

During his 22-year career in the MLB, Rodriguez was cheating. More specifically, this grown man used steroids. Embarrassing!

Not only did Rodriguez say that using performance enhancing drugs cost him $40 million, but he also said that it “…cost me my reputation.”

Men!

I’m sorry, but I feel like everything about this man can be traced back to the fact that He! Loves! To! Deceive!

Like any good cheater, he flat-out lied to Katie Couric’s face during an interview in 2007 when he was pressed about using steroids.

Anddd like any good cheater, he got caught. There was a messy court battle to keep the samples of 104 MLB players anonymous, but that didn’t happen because of some federal raid?

Idk you don’t need to know the details.

What you do need to know is that two years after he lied to this Sleep Number Queen’s face during an exclusive interview, he came clean on…playing dirty.

“[Baseball] was very loose. I was young. I was stupid. I was naive. And I wanted to prove to everyone that I was worth being one of the greatest players of all time.”

Sir, if you wanted to prove that you were worth being one of the greatest players of all time, you should’ve cleaned up your act.

Would you date a man who did steroids? Personally, I feel like the fact that he lied about using them, came clean about it two years later, and then started being the most fuccboi, says everything you need to know about this man.

The Dating History

In 2002, Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis and they had two children together. Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008 citing “emotional abandonment” and “…extra marital affairs and other marital misconduct" by Rodriguez.

Allegedly, Rodriguez wanted to leave the affairs out of court records—including an affair Scurtis alleged that Rodriguez had with….Madonna!

That! Madonna!

Here’s some chaotic details form the New York Daily News that was published at the time to bless your inbox:

“She told pals that she believed the singer, who is married to movie-director Guy Ritchie, used the Jewish mysticism Kabbalah to seduce and "brainwash" her husband.”

To make this alleged affair more relevant, Lopez dressed as Madonna for Halloween last year. My money is on the fact that they were having a pandemic fight and Lopez wanted to be publicly passive aggressive.

We love to see it!

See a pattern here?

But this just makes me wonder if he followed the same pattern with his string of famous exes.

It truly blows my mind, but this man has dated everyone. Rodriguez seems to really have a thing for women who starred in rom-coms from the early 2000’s. Maybe that’s because he wants to manifest a career pivot to star in a Netflix Original romantic comedy?

Idk.

I’ve made a chart to track his dating (and cheating) history so you can come to your own conclusions.

Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to try and mend his relationship with Lopez who is filming a rom-com that isn’t starring Armie Hammer.

According to a People Magazine source, he flew down there to “…spend a few more days with Jennifer.” Lopez seems to be embracing this, as she posted this photo on Instagram a month ago from the Dominican Republic.

You always know a celebrity relationship is #thriving when they announce that they are joining forces with a “healthy” gummy company.

Because all relationships can be mended through #spon con. Love is in the selfies.

