My Favorite Pieces of Sports Gossip From 2023
Plus an upcoming live Q&A!
The week between Christmas and New Year’s is definitely the weirdest week of the year, and it has been an even weirder year for sports gossip.
I’ve covered a lot of strange stories this year, but there are ten that have stood out to me.
Are they the most shocking? Sometimes. Are they my favorite? Absolutely.
Moving right along…Let’s get into some of my personal favorite stories that happened off-the-court/field this year and consider becoming a paying subscriber for $8/month or $80/year for even more sports gossip nonsense in 2024.
10 Of My Favorite Pieces of Sports Gossip From 2023
Shohei Ohtani announced that he signed a record-breaking $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers…by sharing a blurry Instagram post. Hire! A! Social! Media! Manager!
Taylor Swift attended a Chiefs game. The Internet broke. I cracked in half like a glow stick you get at someone’s bowling alley birthday party in 2003. Swifties around the world imploded. You know I had to include this.
Speaking of…Ms. Swift paid for a college student’s dinner in Kansas City, and I interviewed the student in September. His answers were *so* good.
Former soccer player Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush are dating…I am still betting that they will go Instagram Official in 2024. Thoughts?
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were interviewed byand Pippen said that she’ll change her last name to Jordan. I! Can’t! Handle! It!
Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden bashed his now-former employer, the Philadelphia 76ers, in front of a bunch of kids during a sponsored event. LMAO.
Apparently the real-life family in The Blind Side story didn’t actually adopt Michael Oher and actually put him in a conservatorship. Someone call Jamie Spears!
A woman shared one of the most iconic Twitter rants of all time when she claimed that she had a relationship with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson…and he had just announced that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend…Oops!
Former NFL linebacker Ryan Shazier allegedly cheated on his wife—but that’s not even what’s interesting. What *is* interesting is the fact that his wife shared a since-deleted Instagram post with receipts from his MacBook of the cheating!
Ice Spice’s brother Joey Gaston is one of the top high school quarterbacks??? Casual. Anyway, I interviewed him to learn more about what it’s like to be a top prospect *and* have your sibling be in the spotlight.
