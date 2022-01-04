If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

He maybe put a ring on it?

It’s 2022, which means we’re in for more of the same. Maybe not?

Let’s hope not.

To distract ourselves from the Omarion variant, let’s focus our attention on more pressing matters: Internet sleuths (aka people on TikTok) think Kendall Jenner might allegedly be engaged/married/tbd to Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker.

On Sunday, Jenner shared her own curated Great Camera Roll Dump of 2021. While this might just look like a "We’re sort of tipsy and love each other let’s take a mirror selfie” sort of photo, it allegedly may or may not be an indication that they are married??? Don’t @ me Kris!!!

As you can see in the photo, Booker is sporting a gold ring on his left hand. Jenner is also discreetly hiding her left (I think???) hand?

Zoom for bling.

As you might imagine, TikTok went wild with this theory. @GirlBossTown is convinced that they got engaged in Montana or wherever they are, because She! Knows! Her! Girlies!

Jenner and Booker were first spotted together back in 2018 while they were on a double date—with other people! At the time, Jenner was dating “Philadelphia” “76ers” “Star”, Ben Simmons and Booker was linked to Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s old BFF!

Time flies when you’re wrapped up in Kardashian-Jenner drama!

Anyways, they didn’t start dating until 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona and they’ve been together ever since.

Moving on.

I’m in agreement with Ms. Girl Boss Town. Not only is that ring on Booker’s finger suspicious, but I have another (and more pointless) theory that I’d like to discuss.

Jenner’s grid tends to stick to a theme that I’d like to call the Apathetic Hot Girl Aesthetic. The AHGA is one where the majority of photos are with limited expressions, limited clothes, and limited context.

The Apathetic Hot Girl Aesthetic

In the last 30 days, Jenner has only shared two photos of her actively smiley outside of the Booker pic. Most of her feed is filled with photos like the ones above, where she is usually looking off into the distance, thinking about which car she’s going to buy next. At least that’s what I imagine she’s thinking about.

Her most recent Active Smile™ was posted on December 13th. In a #spon con post for Moon, the Instagram-friendly oral care company, she appears happy as a clam. Likely because she’s probably getting paid a whole lotta money to share it in the feed.

kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall ( @kendalljenner

To make things a bit more interesting, the second photo showing her Active Smile™ is the post right before this, shared on December 3rd. You guessed it: #spon con for Alo Yoga. Let’s be real: I, too, would also be smiling if I was running on the beach in an Alo Yoga set and getting paid for it!

kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall ( @kendalljenner

Now let’s look at the Booker pic one more time.

That smile on her face screams “I know something that you don’t know—and you’ll find out about it on our new series, The Kardashians, which premieres sometime this year on Hulu!”

I’d like to discuss one final piece of evidence that indicates they are maybe or maybe not engaged/married/tbd. On Christmas Eve, Jenner shared another photo in the style of the Apathetic Hot Girl Aesthetic.

This is a day of celebration! And! Here! She! Is! Being! A! Hot! Mysterious! Girl!

I would think of all days, Christmas Eve would be the day to share an Active Smile™ in the grid—but I am not Ms. Jenner.

While I’m sure we will find out very soon whether Ms. Jenner is about to become Ms. Booker, I do know that she’ll probably post about it in her Apathetic Hot Girl Aesthetic whether we like it or not.

It’s a love story, baby just say post.

Deuxmoi Sporty Spottings (*A new series!*)

Naomi Osaka loves tacos like the rest of us! Relatable!

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are friends with Wolfgang Puck? Cool!

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

This is so messy and chaotic I love it!

Golf! Is! Wild!

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow being…Joe Burrow.

Someone please let me write 2,000 words on the American Grocery Store Food Culture we saw in the college bowl games over the holiday break.

Still thinking about this. Paging Hunter Harris.

