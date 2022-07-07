If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

If you spend more than five minutes on TikTok you’ve definitely seen a video of a dad navigating the airport like it’s an Olympic sport with the Home Depot theme song playing in the background.

Grace Harbaugh never thought the airport TikTok of her dad would go viral. While Harbaugh’s video is hilarious on its own, what makes her video series unique is that her dad is none other the head coach of the University of Michigan’s football team, Jim Harbaugh.

From schlepping passports to working out in the hallway by himself in khakis, Jim is truly living up to the DadTok energy he’s presenting in his daughter’s videos.

I reached out to Grace who kindly answered all of my questions about her incredible ‘Airport Jim’ #content that I hope will continue this fall during football season.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can follow Grace on Instagram here and her dad’s vacation adventures on TikTok here.

When you posted that first video (here), did you ever think it would go viral?

I had no idea that it would go viral. Before posting these videos I had about 100 followers. When I drove over to my family’s house the day of the trip and saw him on the lawn mower cutting grass as we had to leave, I knew I had to at least take a video for the rest of the family and my friends who know what he’s like.



From that point on, I just decided to take some clips and hop on the airport dad trend on TikTok. After getting off a flight and seeing the response, I couldn’t believe it! It’s so funny because it’s just how he is, too.

From the minute we left Ann Arbor the line he kept saying was, “Do we need a leader right now?”

What was your dad's reaction to him going viral on TikTok?

I told him the videos had gone viral as he was having some KFC during our 11 hour layover. He couldn’t believe it and thought it was hysterical. I read him some of the comments and it definitely made his day to hear that the things he does made other people laugh.

Did your dad plan the vacation? Because from the looks of this video, he had it all under control at the airport.

The vacation is for my grandparents’ birthdays and to visit Sicily—which is where our great grandpa Joe emigrated to the U.S. from. It’s been in the works for a while and this summer we took the leap!



From the minute we left Ann Arbor the line he kept saying was, “Do we need a leader right now?” This led to him holding our passports, boarding passes and delegating who would go get water bottles for the group.

When you're on vacation with your dad, does he ever pull the family aside for pep talks or family meetings? I feel like based on the videos you've been sharing it's totally possible for him to bring his coaching life into family vacation mode.

At the beginning of each day and when we’re all gathered together, he likes to go over the plan with everyone. Throughout the day, he’ll assign tasks to some of us or divide the group up. He also likes to have the kids compete with each other. You can definitely see the coaching side come out.



Would he consider joining TikTok now? I feel like there's so much more dad content he could share, especially next season.

I’m not entirely sure, but all I know is that he hasn’t used his other social media accounts in a few years. I guess we’ll see! Hopefully we’ll see some Jim during the season content…

Can we talk about what your dad eats at the airport? Corn?! I don't think I've ever seen anyone eat corn at the airport and I'm impressed. Is that his favorite pre-vacation airport meal??

I wish I could say I was surprised by the corn at the airport, too, but I’ve seen too much…he’s ordered spaghetti and meatballs, steak, salads, vegetables and burgers for breakfast throughout my life. The man is truly unpredictable at times with his food selection.

Speaking of his meal prep at the airport, is your dad an 'Always ties his sweatshirt around his waist' sort of dad? I feel like you're either that dad or you just hold your jacket.

Always around the waist…you need full range of motion at all times!

During your travel journey, how many bags do you think your dad schlepped? I was losing count ha.

I would say upwards of three for sure. He would also assign each of us to two bags as well to help out.

Has your dad been in contact with Eminem since you posted this video? I feel like a new friendship is blossoming there.

I haven’t heard of any contact with Eminem, but my dad is a big fan of his “Fellow Michigander” and “Detroit representative.” Especially the song Lose Yourself as we can see.

Does your dad really only wear Michigan clothes on vacation?

My dad, along with Papa Jack, do like to sport some Michigan gear most days.

Is his formalwear on vacation Michigan-branded clothes, too?

They do know when to step it up and can dress in non-Michigan attire. I will add that most of the clothes are blue though and with khakis.

Your dad seems to love to recreate drills every chance he gets like when he did this here. Besides dinner, have there ever been any other hilarious locations that he's set up drills for the kids?

On this trip so far, there was a running count of who could jump into the water the most times and who can beat each other in a race. I remember a few years ago, when the whole family was together, there was a massive game of hide and seek. Everything in our family somehow turns into a competition.



Everyone took to the usual hiding places of a closet or bathtub, but my dad ended but underneath a dining room table basically planking on the chairs so he wouldn’t be seen. Nobody could find him for hours and we all gave up. My dad and most of my family like to set up drills and competitions, which turn out to be some of our favorite memories to look back on.

I'd love to talk about 'Excursion Jim'. Does he try and lead the excursions (even when he's never done the activity before)? I feel like he can't resist a good head coach moment.

We’ve gone on a walking tour and a hike on this trip and he actually likes to let the people leading, lead. But of course, he likes to walk at the front and assist in best plan of attack for the activity.

Finally, can we talk about 'Hallway Workout Jim'? Your dad is working out in full business casual clothes. I feel like he has a closet full of Michigan-branded workout clothes, but chooses to workout in khakis/hiking pants? Did you call him out on this?

Hallway Workout Jim was a little surprising to say the least. Me and one of my siblings were in our room when she goes, “Do you hear that? It sounds like someone’s working out.” So I open the door to see him doing lunges and nonetheless in khakis. I guess the gains don’t wait for an outfit change.

With that, does he make the whole family join in on the hallway workouts?

This was a solo workout for him.

I'd love to end on this: What's the biggest lesson or pep talk you've gotten from your dad while in vacation mode?

I think one of the things he’s said the most is how lucky we are to be here together and to enjoy the time we have in such a beautiful place. It’s very rare we get to be with one another with everyone’s busy schedules, so it’s an important reminder to cherish being with family.

