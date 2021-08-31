If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

This story has everything: Football, The Cut, and ESPN making another poor decision.

Bishop Sycamore sounds like the name of a GOOP-approved skincare line that was started by the daughter of a movie producer who has too much time on her hands.

Every year, ESPN features a weeklong high school football showcase, nationally televising games with potential Division 1 recruits. On Sunday, ESPN aired what was supposed to be an evenly matched game between IMG Academy (Yes, like the modeling agency) and Bishop Sycamore.

The Scam

According to Sports Illustrated, the Ohio-based “school” was touted as a program filled with D1 talent, making them the perfect match for IMG Academy. Reader: They were not evenly matched.

IMG Academy beat them 58-0.

Sometimes a blowout happens. But when the man who literally called the game said it was a “total scam” you know we have some layers to this story.

Not only is Bishop Sycamore not affiliated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, but the address the school provided to recruits is the address for the library of Franklin University, where the school previously rented a room.

This! Is! Not! Airbnb!

Bishop Sycamore’s players were also not the age of actual high school students. In fact, some players on their roster were 19 and 20-years-old. Allegedly, some of them had played in juco games (junior college).

To make things even more Caroline Calloway, head coach Roy Johnson was part of a federal fraud investigation and had an active bench warrant for his arrest.

New details emerged on Monday that the IMG Academy game was the team’s second “high school” “football” “game” in three days. So yeah, messy.

After all of this news came out, ESPN issued a statement that basically is like, “Oops we’re sorry we didn’t do the reading before the final.”

“We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling.”

What’s really awful aside from everything is hearing how the players felt about being duped.

Complex interviewed Aaron Boyd, who claims he was the first player to be recruited by Bishop Sycamore. Ever since Boyd left the “school”, he’s been exposing their dirty laundry:

“…They sent me books with like shit on how the school was supposed to look. Blueprints and everything. They told us we was gonna be on Netflix, they recruited us telling us we were gonna be on a show. They told us we’re gonna be the IMG of the Midwest. They lied to me and my mama. “

Boyd also details how the school allegedly put them up in a hotel for five months and tried to pay the bill with bounced checks.

It’s really unclear how ESPN didn’t do their due diligence before agreeing to air this game when…Google exists. But! Here! We! Are!

I guess Boyd will probably get that Neflix show about this after all.

Zillow Listing Of The Week

In the most 2009 home tour that I've ever seen, future Los Angeles Laker (for the second time), Rajon Rondo, gave Red Bull a tour of his home in Boston when he was a player for the Celtics.

I don’t need to include screenshots because this video says everything that needs to be said.

