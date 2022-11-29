If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

Someone please turn this into a Renaissance painting.

The Knicks gave us Kaylor. The Knicks gave us disappointment. Now, the Knicks are giving us the latest development in the Pete Davidson PR Relationship Cinematic Universe.

Before getting into the BACKGRID pap-op in question, we’re going to have to backtrack a bit.

The “Relationship” Timeline

Davidson and Ratajkowski were first spotted together on a date in Brooklyn in October. This was reported by DeuxMoi first, obviously.

Of course, People Magazine had the scoop a few days later confirming that they were “Seeing each other”, according to a source. People! Loves! A! Source!

A few weeks later, Davidson and Ratajkowski were spotted in matching grey sweatpants going into Davidson’ s building photographed by…BACKGRID!

Andddd *then* they were allegedly spotted at Selby Drummond’s Friendsgiving dinner in a since-deleted Instagram post.

As a side note, when is The Cut going to give me 5,000 words on the Drummond, La Ligne founder, @SweetBabyJamie, Kelly Sawyer, American Bar guy friendship circle? We need it!!

Anyways, this all takes us to the photos in question.

The Photos

Over the weekend, Davidson and Ratajkowski were photographed courtside at the Knicks-Grizzlies game and I’ve got a lot to dissect.

Why is Davidson wearing sunglasses that look like they were gifted by one of the LMFAO guys back in 2011? No thank you!

Wait…maybe they *were* gifted by that guy because he has sat courtside at a Knicks game before…Hrmmmm…..

The Asics? I’m sorry, but these sneakers take me back to middle school P.E. when my entire grade was based around running a mile in under ten minutes. I would be out there on the track, panting with each heavy step I took, in my Soffe shorts rolled up twice and those damn Asics from TJ Maxx.

Who picks the seating arrangements at The Garden? Ben Stiller seated next to Davidson? Are they talking about season 2 of Severance? Emrata seated next to Jordin Sparks!? What is she promoting?!

Don’t worry, I figured it out. It’s some special on Disney+ that Bob Iger better be promoting now that he’s back!!!

jordinsparks A post shared by Jordin Sparks ( @jordinsparks )

Just like a tattoo, we’ll always have that group photo.

Now on to Ms. Ratajowski—aka a very *online* TikToker—who is dressed like a trend forecaster’s annual deck on Gen Z trends that is written like a Dimes Square think piece.

The North Face puffer! The Dior Saddle bag! The knee-high boots! The light-wash jeans!

We stan a Gen Z queen who isn’t Gen Z!!!

Speaking of TikTok, did she film this one in the puffer at her stylist’s office just before the game? The people must know!

While this PRelationship may fizzle out, BACKGRID and TikTok live on forever.

