Welcome to Impersonal Foul by me, Madeline Hill.



Do you spend way too much time during the game searching “NBA Player Name + Girlfriend”?

Then this newsletter is for you.

Warning: This is a Draft Kings-free zone. Instead, you’ll learn about why Tyler Herro has a song named after him, why some players continue to try and Keep Up with a certain model at Nobu in Malibu and so much more pointless information that no one asked for.

Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue before tip off tomorrow.

In the meantime, tell your friends, follow me on Twitter and watch me try and get #spon con deals.