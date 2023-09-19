If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Colorado is known for a few things: People on Instagram with 5,237 followers from Denver trying to convince you to move there, girls drinking out of Stanley water bottles, and the hottest ticket in college football.

The University of Colorado Boulder has risen from the metaphorical college football ashes after they hired former professional football *and* baseball player, Deion Sanders, as their head coach. Sanders has brought immense star power to the program itself—and to games.

Sanders has gotten celebrities like The Rock, Kawhi Leonard, Wu-Tang Clan, and Offset to travel to Boulder.

Not to go to an REI outlet—but to watch a college football game.

Sanders even brought out Lil Wayne for a performance of sorts as the players were coming out of the tunnel.

Imagine if the Eras Tour and the 1989 Tour—where Taylor Swift brought out all of those celebrities—had a college football baby.

Over the weekend, CU took on Colorado State at home. Despite all of the star power there to support CU, they weren’t looking too hot until the fourth quarter.

After double overtime, CU was eventually able to pull off the win. While Sanders, his sunglasses, and his celebrity pals may have been the focus of the game, one moment caught my attention.

Enter: Colorado State’s 31-year-old kicker, Jordan Noyes.

Noyes is the second-oldest player in college football this season. He began his American football career at his wedding in 2018 when the husband of his wife’s cousin—who plays in the NFL now—suggested that he walk on to The University of Utah’s team as a kicker.

Noyes made the team and moved his family to Utah. Eventually, Noyes transferred to Colorado State, where he’s studying sociology and lives with his wife and three children—all while playing college football.

I spoke with Noyes, who answered my questions about what it was like moving to the States, what’s next for his career, and more.

Enjoy!

An Interview With Colorado State’s Jordan Noyes

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Be sure to follow Jordan on Instagram here and make sure you subscribe to Impersonal Foul. It’s free!

I read that your American football career began at your own wedding in 2018. Can you briefly share how this happened?

The day before my wedding a lot of my family and friends played a soccer game. After me and my wife’s cousin’s husband, Matt Gay, were kicking the ball to each other and were similar in how far it went.



He was at Utah at the time, so I spent the next few months practicing and sending film over to him, getting tips, and he would pass it on to the coaches who were there. From that, they told me to come to a mini-camp and from that they gave me the preferred walk-on spot and now I am here.



Before you moved to the States, what were you doing in the UK?

I was working alongside my dad doing insurance and just living life normally. I would spend time with my wife and child (we only had one at the time) and play soccer on the weekends. Other than that, it was a pretty basic life to be honest.



What was your family’s reaction when they found out that you walked on to The University of Utah’s football team?

They were excited and nervous but backed me the whole way. They were nothing but supportive. It was tough knowing I was leaving, but the support of my wife and both our families it was a lot easier to do this, which helped.

How was the transition to life in the States?

It was tough at first, because it was right before COVID happened, so it was not that easy as we missed our families and could not see them. Luckily, in Utah, my wife has cousins we are all very close to, so we just hung out together and that made the transition a lot easier.



Did your age play a role in how your other teammates viewed you?

Not really. I must say they have all been normal with me. I get the odd old joke, but other than that I haven't noticed any difference between me and any interactions they have with others.

Were there any challenges transitioning to college life in the US?

Like I said, just the COVID thing, but other than that, it has been great. We used to come on holiday a lot because she had family so we were very familiar with Utah and they all helped massively, which was great.



What is it like taking your family to games?

My wife loves coming to the games. She would come to them all if she could. My eldest loves it too, but cannot come to all the late ones. As for my twins, they are a bit young and have a little too much energy to sit through a whole game, but we will take them if my wife has other family members or friends who can sit with her during the games.

You now play for Colorado State. What are you studying?

I am studying sociology and love it. It is different to what I expected, but like it nonetheless.



What was your reaction to seeing people talk about you on social media during Colorado State’s game against UC Boulder last weekend?

It was funny. I don't really think about my age being any kind of issue. If anything it has helped me. The only thing with me being so old is due to me never really thinking about playing football and it was never on my radar to do.



So I obviously still had my eligibility available still and kicking is not too strenuous, so could be playing this for years to come if I have the opportunity.

Looking ahead, after you complete your degree at Colorado State, do you see yourself going on to the NFL?

That is the ultimate goal, but that obviously comes with performances and me playing well. So if I do that then I will for sure love to go to the NFL.



Is there anything else about being a kicker on a college football team that you think my readers should know?

One thing they may wonder is if I get any special treatment, and I would have to say no. I do just as much as anyone else on the team and I will hang my hat on that.



I would also say to anyone else who thinks or would like to do this but think they are too old, you are never too old to follow any kind of dream you want to pursue. Go grab it.



We only have one life, so may as well try things.

