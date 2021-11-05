If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

Pop stars have Scooter Braun. NBA stars have Rich Paul.

Born December 16th, 1981 (Thank you Wikipedia), Paul is the co-founder of Klutch Sports Group alongside LeBron James. The sports agency represents some of the biggest names in the NBA—and a few NFL stars, too.

I just love the height difference here I’m sorry I couldn’t resist.

Paul didn’t get his start working in the sports world as an intern at a talent agency. No, no. He got his start selling vintage jerseys out of the back of his trunk. As! One! Does!

In 2002, Paul met James at the Akron-Canton airport where James was “impressed” (thanks Wikipedia) by Paul’s vintage jersey. They exchanged contact info and Paul eventually sold two jerseys to James. A friendship was born!

This photo is so early 2000s it’s insane.

Unrelated, he once made a strange analogy about burning Chanel products that I’ve watched at least 10 times.

You didn’t come to the newsletter to read a summary of some random sports agent’s Wikipedia page or watch him discuss burning Chanel bags.

You came to learn why this random sports agent is dating the queen of Sad Girl Fall: Adele.

The Timeline

In an interview with Vogue, Adele shared that her and Paul were friends “for a while” and didn’t start dating until the beginning of this year when she finally saw him:

“He was always there, I just didn’t see him.”

Because he’s…short?

I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself!!!

In May, Paul was ready to spill the beans that he was dating Adele. In an interview with The New Yorker, Paul teases that he’s seeing a “major pop star”.

Raya walked so Rich Paul could run.

This exchange gets even more chaotic when Paul tries to backtrack what he just said:

I feel like this was the beginning of their first couple fight. Like, sir, don’t spill the beans that you are dating Adele before she decides that she wants to make it Instagram/court side/red carpet official!

I digress.

Clearly they made up from the fight I imagine that they had when they were spotted at Game 5 of the NBA finals.

I must know what Adele was pointing at!!!

According to Adele herself, she wasn’t intending for this pap moment to indicate that she was going public with the relationship. Ma’am…

An athlete??? Lmao.

Someone call Tree Pain to help them get their story straight!

Since then, Adele and Paul seem to have gotten their story straight and went Instagram official with a Kardashian photo booth pic in September at NBA star (and Klutch Sports Group client) Anthony Davis’ wedding.

And on October 19th, 2021 they sat court side again at a Lakers game. Iconic!

He better not be chewing in her ear…

Paul has yet to share a photo of Adele on his Instagram, but I will fight him if he doesn’t celebrate her Sad Girl Fall album that drops on November 19th.

Zillow Listing of The Week

In the most Outside Of The Perimeter house that I’ve ever seen, World Series Champion and Atlanta Braves’ star, Freddie Freeman, sold his suburban Atlanta home for $775k in 2016.

The chalkboard!!!

Other Pointless Gossip

We do indeed love to see it!

And now speaking of Harry Styles *and* Giannis Antetokounmpo…

Robin Lopez might be Disney’s biggest fan! Listen to his episode on my friend Carlye’s podcast. It’s EXCELLENT.

carlyewisel A post shared by CARLYE🎢 disney theme park news ( @carlyewisel )

Other Sports Stuff

I am so not surprised…

*sobs*

