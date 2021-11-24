If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.

I don’t want to talk about Aaron Rodgers again, but he leaves me with no choice.

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback went on the Pat McAfee Show to share that he didn’t have any lingering effects from COVID—except “COVID toe.” No one asked for him to share this information and yet here we are!

However, today, Rodgers cleared things up while speaking with reporters via Zoom to say that his “COVID toe” was actually just fractured.

This is a holiday week. Why is he doing this to the American people?

There are so many other things that this man could’ve done with his time instead of traumatizing the internet with this. So, without further ado, here’s a list of seven pointless things that Rodgers could’ve done instead of showing the world his fractured toe.

Happy Thanksgiving!!!

#1: Get Vaccinated

I have nothing further to say on this one.

#2: Stop Posting Graphics On Instagram

Who told him graphics perform well? They don’t. Please let me have a word with his social media manager.

#3: Delete Photos Of His Ex

Rodgers and Danica Patrick broke up last year, yet this man still has multiple photos with her up on his Instagram. Help! This! Man!

#4: Fix His Hair

Someone should’ve called Jen Atkin, because Rodgers needed some help with his hair at the 2005 NFL draft. Why is it so stiff?!

#5: Hire A New Graphic Designer

Rodgers opened up a restaurant with former Milwaukee Brewers player, Ryan Braun, with a terrible logo. Eventually, it closed after news broke that Braun used performance enhancing drugs. While that might’ve been the reason it closed, I think it was because of this chaotic logo. The fonts aren’t even the same on their names!!!

#6: Call CAA

Rodgers appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones during the show’s final season, but no one saw him in it. A lot of people thought this was him, but it wasn’t. He really needs to call Kevin Huvane to get better screen time!!!

#7: Get Vaccinated

Just please do it. Please.

