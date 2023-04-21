If the Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

The NBA is the gift that keeps on giving.

I don’t know if there will ever be a day where there isn’t another piece of silly NBA off-the-court gossip. I promise that one day soon I’ll be writing about non-NBA drama again.

It just may be a little while given how things are shaking out…

Earlier this week, I compiled a list of some of my favorite NBA nonsense for Deadspin. I’ve included an excerpt below, but be sure to read the full story for a Vogue Weddings x Mindy Weiss callout.

If you know, you know.

Pointless NBA Playoff Gossip For Your Everyday Life

I’ll admit, I am not an NBA expert. However, I am an expert in pointless NBA gossip. With Round 1 underway, I thought I’d share a few of my favorite pieces of information that scream Personal Life section on Wikipedia rather than another segment on NBA on TNT.

From Tristan Thompson’s move to Los Angeles to the wedding planner that may be a good luck charm to some of the stars of the 2023 playoffs, this pointless gossip really is…pointless.

Tristan Thompson

realtristan13 A post shared by Tristan Thompson ( @realtristan13 )

I feel like every season, LeBron James gets to phone a friend that he wants to play with. The latest friend to get the call is none other than Khloe Kardashian’s ex (or not?), Tristan Thompson.



Thompson signed with the Lakers on the last day of the regular season. While he didn’t play a minute during the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies during the first round of the playoffs, I’m hoping we’ll get a Kardashian spotting at some point during the series.



According to a source, Thompson feels like this is a “whole new chapter” in his life. I bet by Game 5 we’ll get an in-feed hard launch of Kardashian and Thompson’s rekindling of their relationship.



Probably a black-and-white photo or some cryptic hand-holding in the front seat of a Rolls Royce.

Two Celtics Players Gave Their Baby The Same Name

I was informed by comedian Josh Gondelman that Celtics stars Robert Williams III and Derrick White both named their babies Hendrix a few months apart. Is this gossip? Not really.

williams.lll A post shared by Robert Williams ( @williams.lll )

But doesn’t this feel like a headline that Goop would write about? Or at the minimum a baby name someone who worked at Goop would use? Yes. White said that they already planned to name their child Hendrix before he was traded to the Celtics.

dwhite921 A post shared by Derrick White ( @dwhite921 )

Upon arriving in Boston, Williams claims that one of the first things White said to him was about the baby name coincidence. If these babies don’t become best friends I’m filing a complaint with Adam Silver personally.

Other Pointless NBA Gossip

First it was Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green. Now 76ers star, Joel Embiid, is kicking people?! Idk what’s going on but…Men!

LeBron James would very much like to be excluded from the “I paid for Twitter Blue” narrative thank you very much.

Speaking of James, Grizzlies star, Dillon Brooks, thinks James is “old.” LMAO.

espn A post shared by ESPN ( @espn )

