A Star Is…Finally Playing In The NBA Finals.

When Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was selected fourth overall in the NBA draft, he couldn’t post about it on Instagram. In fact, there wasn’t a single platform to post on at all (I’m not counting this), because the first iPhone wouldn’t come out for two years.

Drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, Paul has been playing professional basketball for nearly half of his life. After 16 years, Paul can finally update his basketball LinkedIn: He’s headed to the NBA finals for the first time in his career.

Listen, I have to admit: I have no opinion on Paul other than he seems like a nice guy. He gives off the energy of a guy who was involved in a lot of extracurricular activities in high-school and was friends with his teachers.

I honestly don’t think I’m off in jumping to this conclusion, given he is the president of the NBA Players Association, which is the equivalent of being SGA President—but for very rich, athletic men.

Paul is a blue chip athlete. NBA Rookie of the Year. Two-time Olympic gold medalist. Face of mainstream brands, like Air Jordan and State Farm (including that commercial that you’ve seen 11892020 times during the playoffs).

In an NBA season riddled with injuries of the league’s most popular stars that your mom might even recognize, it’s time for Paul to get the moment in the spotlight that he deserves.*

*Atlanta Sports Fan Disclaimer: Of course I wanted the Hawks to win, but I also sort of want this moment to happen for Chris Paul???

Paul married his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley, in 2011 and writes enthusiastic Instagram captions about her. I love this for them.

And this one.

Like our favorite baseball player, Mookie Betts, he’s an avid bowler and owns a franchise in the Professional Bowlers Association called L.A.X.. Like….the…airport??? Unlike Betts he’s never bowled a 300, but he’s sure to tell us about it if he does:

“If I bowl a 300, everyone’s going to know about it.”

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant | Getty Images

On top of being an Instagram Husband and bowler (???), Paul oversees a charity foundation, has been a vegan since 2019, and has been on Family Feud.

This! Man! Can! Do! It! All!

All of this nonsense I learned from Wikipedia and Instagram is why I’m rooting for him during these absolutely bonkers NBA finals that honestly shouldn’t even be happening.

I’ll be sitting back, relaxing, and watching two teams that no one actually cares about —except people who grew up in these two cities.

Adam Silver….Are you okay?….

You know what? I don’t care. Paul doesn’t care if fans who watch only during the finals don’t tune in this year, because after 16 years, he’s finally been promoted.

Zillow Listing Of The Week

Suns guard Devin Booker recently sold his house in Paradise Valley, Arizona for $3.45 million. What I love about it is the fact that it looks like a James Bond villain’s lair—or an Amangiri spinoff.

Why are these windows so small???

Once again, a giant grey couch!!!

These windows are pure chaos.

Other Pointless Gossip

The Supreme Court of The United States actually did something good and is now allowing NCAA athletes to make money off of their likeness. As they should. I’ll leave you with this.

