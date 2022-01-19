Impersonal Foul
Subscribe
Sign in
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
An Interview With The Creator Of That Viral NFL Quarterback Thread
It's truly a gem.
Madeline Hill
11 hr ago
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
An Interview With The Creator Of That Viral NFL Quarterback Thread
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Patrick Mahomes Shouldn't Bring His Brother To Work
Do YoU kNoW wHo My BrOtHeR iS?!
Madeline Hill
Jan 12
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
Patrick Mahomes Shouldn't Bring His Brother To Work
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Kendall Jenner Might Be Engaged To Devin Booker
Keeping Up With The...Bookers? Maybe? Call Kris!
Madeline Hill
Jan 4
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
Kendall Jenner Might Be Engaged To Devin Booker
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
7 Things Aaron Rodgers Could've Done Besides Show His Toe To America
I'm sorry in advance.
Madeline Hill
Nov 24, 2021
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
7 Things Aaron Rodgers Could've Done Besides Show His Toe To America
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Aaron "Big Little Lies" Rodgers
Cancel! Culture! Casket!
Madeline Hill
Nov 11, 2021
1
Comment
Share
Share this post
Aaron "Big Little Lies" Rodgers
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Adele's Boyfriend: An Explainer
Hello, it's Rich Paul.
Madeline Hill
Nov 5, 2021
1
Comment
Share
Share this post
Adele's Boyfriend: An Explainer
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
An Affair To Remember
A pointless Sunday edition!
Madeline Hill
Oct 24, 2021
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
An Affair To Remember
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Real Housewives of Ben Simmons
Alexa play 'Streets of Philadelphia' by Waxahatchee.
Madeline Hill
Oct 1, 2021
3
Comment
Share
Share this post
The Real Housewives of Ben Simmons
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Scenes From a (NBA) Marriage*
*Photo from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's wedding
Madeline Hill
Sep 21, 2021
3
Comment
Share
Share this post
Scenes From a (NBA) Marriage*
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
"Can I Steal You For A Second?"
- The Brazilian Health Officials
Madeline Hill
Sep 8, 2021
1
Comment
Share
Share this post
"Can I Steal You For A Second?"
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
An Investigation Of The Sierra Canyon Parking Lot
Drake made me do it.
Madeline Hill
Sep 3, 2021
Comment
Share
Share this post
An Investigation Of The Sierra Canyon Parking Lot
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
If Anna Delvey Had A Football Team
"Ooops." - ESPN
Madeline Hill
Aug 31, 2021
Comment
Share
Share this post
If Anna Delvey Had A Football Team
impersonalfoul.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Madeline Hill. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Impersonal Foul is on
Substack
– the place for independent writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts